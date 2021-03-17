Deliciously soothing with a sweet yet slightly tangy taste. Tahi Manuka honey lozenges contain 100% pure UMFTM 15+ Manuka honey and nothing else: no added water, sugar or artificial anything.

To purchase Tahi Lozenges, as well as their other 100 percent pure honey products, American consumers should make a beeline to OneLavi.com

PALM BEACH, FL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahi Honey, the makers of 100 percent pure Manuka honey, will highlight its product line at next week's ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program.”

Hailing from a remote location in New Zealand, Tahi’s pure, potent, biodiversity-positive honey has a unique, delicious taste all of its own. Made from the nectar of New Zealand’s native mānuka and wildflowers, Tahi honey is carbon neutral and fully traceable, with absolutely, passionately no GMOs, GE, added sugar or water, and nothing artificial. Ever.

“We are excited that our representatives will promote our luxury Manuka honey from New Zealand to retailers in the United States,” says Suzan Craig, founder and director of Tahi New Zealand. “We are launching Tahi honey in the United States this year, and ECRM gives us a platform to meet with retail buyers from across America.”

Manuka, which has been used for centuries in traditional remedies, is considered the superfood of honey because it contains a higher concentration of its antibacterial component: methylglyoxal .

Coinciding with the ECRM event, Craig says OneLavi.com, a popular health and wellness site, now carries Tahi products.

Tahi has been in the news recently not only because OneLavi.com now carries its product line, but because Luxury Lifestyle Awards recently named Tahi Honey the Best Luxury Honey in the world.

Tahi honey varieties available on OneLavi.com include:

Tahi Manuka Multifloral Honey MGO 80+, 400gm, which has a sweet, smooth, and mildly tangy taste.

Tahi Manuka lozenges, which has a delicious soothing with a sweet yet slightly tangy taste. Tahi Manuka honey lozenges are 100 percent UMF™ 15+ Manuka honey with no added water, sugar, or anything artificial.

Tahi UMF 5+ 250gm Manuka honey, certified as authentic New Zealand Manuka honey, containing all the unique and natural properties that make Manuka honey popular worldwide.

Tahi Beelicious Honey (Bee) 250gm/400gm, which has a tasty blend that kids will love.

Honey with a purpose

As well as producing honey, Tahi is an award-winning, ecologically-conscious nature sanctuary and eco-retreat. Being 100% Full Circle guides Tahi in everything they do. 100% of the profits from every purchase directly contribute to culture, community and award-winning conservation projects. Visit tahinz.com .

Helping nature to help itself

At Tahi, we’re passionate about biodiversity. So far, we’ve planted 350,000 trees, restored 14 wetlands, and protected numerous streams and sand dunes. 15 years of science-based ecosystem restoration has already achieved amazing results like the return of many bird species—from 14 to 71, of which 22 are endangered.

Recently Tahi was named the Supreme Winner of New Zealand’s prestigious Sustainable Business Awards, 2020 (recognizing a business that puts restoration at the heart of its sustainability journey). Tahi honey was also voted the Best Luxury Honey in the world in the 2020 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Why everyone’s abuzz about Tahi honey...

For centuries, honey has been used in traditional healing remedies in many cultures. And recent research highlights its healing properties, suggesting that honey beats antibiotics and other over-the-counter medications for relieving coughs, sore throats, and colds1.

Luckily, you can now reap all the benefits of Tahi honey in a delicious lozenge - 100% Mānuka UMF 15+ Lozenges can help soothe coughs, colds, and sore throats, as well as offering a natural energy boost.

(1. Oxford University study, August 2020: honey beats antibiotics and other over-the-counter medications for relieving coughs, sore throats, and colds.)

Tahi, which packs its honey onsite in New Zealand, is certified by the Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) rating, which is a scientifically developed scale for rating Manuka honey's potency. The UMF rating ensures the Manuka honey consumers are buying is 100 percent pure.

“2021 is an exciting year for Tahi. We are looking forward to adding more retail outlets for Tahi, and making it readily available to American consumers,” Craig adds.

To purchase Tahi, visit OneLavi.com.

