Denver, CO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado has been selected to manage Iron Horse Condominium Association.

Iron Horse is a 126-unit ski-resort association located in Winter Park, CO, a scenic city with over 3,000 ski-able acres and 600-miles of biking trails. Residents at Iron Horse enjoy access to many amenities, including a fully-equipped fitness center, indoor and outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor hot tubs, heated parking garages, picnic area, horseshoe pit, gazebo, business center, ski and snowboard storage, and an onsite ski shop. As the new management company, Associa Colorado will provide unmatched management and lifestyle services for the community’s residents.

“Associa Colorado is proud to have been chosen as Iron Horse’s new managing agent,” stated Amy Bazinet, Associa Colorado vice president. “Our dedicated team looks forward to working with this unique community’s association board to achieve their ultimate community vision and to provide the best customer service that will ensure a lasting partnership.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

