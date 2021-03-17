Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink provides the skin with needed moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

PALM BEACH, FL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyers from large and small retail chains will get to try Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Supplements and Drinks at next week's ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program.”

“We are getting our name out to consumers and retailers,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company that developed Bloom Beauty Essence®. “Recently, we were featured on the Nashville Today Show, and this month our representatives will meet with the top 50 retail chains in the U.S.”

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink With Collagen is available on Walmart.com.

“The word is getting out. Walmart.com carries our collagen drink,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “In the near future, we expect more retailers to carry our product line.”

Essentially, Bloom Beauty Essence® product line provides 24-hour protection from sunrise to sunset.

Steiner-Kienzler said you take the Bloom Beauty Essence® Day Spa tablet in the morning, the Night Spa tablet in the evening before bed, and you can grab the collagen drink during the day instead of a sugary soda, which will damage your skin.

“The Day Spa supplement protects your skin against premature aging, and the Night Spa helps rejuvenate your skin while you sleep,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “Our collagen drink, which comes in regular and low-calorie versions, is the first tasty skincare drink with collagen that rehydrates and protects your skin during the day.”

Click on the links to purchase Bloom Beauty Essence® Regular Skin Care Drink with Collagen or Bloom Beauty Essence® Low-Calorie Skincare Drink with Collagen.

