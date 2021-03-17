LORDSTOWN, Ohio, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provided a business outlook.
Key Business Highlights
Executive Commentary
“We are extremely excited and proud to be so close to delivering our first beta vehicles, which we believe should solidify and spur customer demand and commitments. Beta production reflects our innovative engineering, increasingly automated factory and unique hub wheel and battery pack capabilities,” stated Lordstown Motors’ Founder, Chairman and CEO Steve Burns. “Commercial fleet customers should begin to provide feedback on betas in 2Q21—around the time we unveil the first prototype of our second vehicle, a van, that leverages our Endurance skateboard. We anticipate our entry into the upcoming San Felipe 250 race in Baja Mexico will provide another validation point for our unique and innovative vehicle. We remain on track to start Endurance production in late September and believe the electrification of the commercial fleet and other mobility end markets is just beginning. Our commitment to developing multiple zero-emission vehicles at an affordable price to underserved market segments is a near-term goal. Longer-term, we believe we could be a disruptive force in the automotive industry with platform expansion and investments in multiple electric vehicle technologies that complement our evolution as a company.”
2021 Objectives and Financial Outlook
As we highlight above, we have received greater interest for the Endurance than we anticipated when we announced our transaction in August 2020. We also see enormous leverage inherent in our Endurance chassis and innovative technologies, and as such believe that accelerating development of vehicle number two makes economic sense. Although COVID-19 is providing some supply chain issues, we are insourcing more tooling to minimize costs, have better control over the availability of componentry, and improve quality; we expect these investments to pay off down the road at production scale.
Given the aforementioned factors, we are providing the following financial outlook for 2021:
As we receive feedback from our initial customers, who we plan to deliver beta vehicles to in mid-2Q21, we anticipate an acceleration of purchase commitments, just as we start targeting and following up with municipal and government fleets for potential and significant engagement opportunities.
Conference call Information
Lordstown Motors will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today (Wednesday, March 17, 2021). The call can be accessed via a live webcast that is accessible on the Events page of Lordstown Motors’ Investor Relations website at https://investor.lordstownmotors.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.
Financial Results
|Lordstown Motors Corp.
Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Dollar amount in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Selling and administrative
|$
|10,806
|$
|1,530
|Research and development
|27,747
|5,593
|Total operating costs and expenses
|38,553
|7,122
|Loss from operations
|(38,553
|)
|(7,122
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other income
|77
|-
|Interest income (expense)
|239
|(1
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|316
|(1
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(38,237
|)
|$
|(7,123
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|165,968,111
|68,279,182
|For the period from
|Year ended
|April 30, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|to December 31, 2019
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Selling and administrative
|$
|28,787
|$
|4,526
|Research and development
|73,694
|5,865
|Total operating costs and expenses
|102,481
|10,391
|Loss from operations
|(102,481
|)
|(10,391
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other income
|2,627
|-
|Interest expense
|(703
|)
|-
|Total other income (expense)
|1,924
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(100,557
|)
|$
|(10,391
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.04
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|96,715,703
|68,279,182
|Lordstown Motors Corp.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amount in thousands)
|ASSETS
|As of December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|629,761
|$
|2,159
|Accounts receivable
|21
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|24,663
|-
|Total current assets
|$
|654,445
|$
|2,159
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|101,663
|20,276
|Intangible assets
|11,111
|11,111
|Total noncurrent assets
|112,774
|31,387
|Total Assets
|$
|767,219
|$
|33,546
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|32,536
|$
|1,802
|Accrued expenses & other current liabilities
|1,538
|415
|Due to related party
|-
|2,631
|Related party notes payable
|-
|20,142
|Total current liabilities
|$
|34,074
|$
|24,990
|Notes payable
|1,015
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,015
|-
|Total liabilities
|$
|35,089
|$
|24,990
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 168,007,960 and 68,279,182 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|17
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|843,061
|18,940
|Accumulated deficit
|(110,948
|)
|(10,391
|)
|Total stockholder's equity (deficit)
|732,130
|8,556
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|767,219
|$
|33,546
About Lordstown Motors Corp.
Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size, all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market. For additional information visit www.lordstownmotors.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: our limited operating history and our significant projected funding needs; risks associated with the conversion and retooling of our facility and ramp up of production; our inability to obtain binding purchase orders from customers and potential customers’ inability to integrate our electric vehicles into their existing fleets; our inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric pickup truck market; our inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect our intellectual property rights. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Lordstown Motors Corp. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
Contacts:
Investors
Carter Driscoll
lordstownIR@icrinc.com
Media
Ryan Hallett
lordstownmotors@ottoandfriends.com
