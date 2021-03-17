Vancouver, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for disposable contact lenses, increasing research on ophthalmology and rising disposable income are other key factors driving revenue growth of the global contact lenses market. Rapid product innovations have been boosting the adoption rate of contact lenses, and some innovative developments include contact lenses with therapeutic and drug-delivering advantages. Similar innovations in the market are further expected to drive product sales to a significant extent going ahead.

Increasing incidence of chronic eye diseases and disorders and rising number of infants suffering from myopia are among some of the key factors fueling adoption of contact lenses. Various demographic factors such as growing aging population, rapid urbanization, and major prevalence of diabetes are expected to result in rising need for contact lenses for a range of vision-related correctional applications as well as for cosmetic applications. Many sportspersons prefer contact lenses during sports events as it offers less risk of injury and a broader view of the field. Rising preference for high-quality optical wear is also prompting companies to invest in research and development of more innovative lenses.

Some Key Findings From in the Report:

In July 2020, Bausch + Lomb signed a licensing agreement with KATT Design Group. The agreement offers Bausch + Lomb exclusive rights to manufacture and sell advanced orthokeratology lens systems in the United States.

Daily wear contact lenses segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising adoption of disposable contact lenses among consumers globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to increasing geriatric population and rising purchasing power among consumers in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global contact lenses market based on usage, design, material, application, marketing channel, and region:

Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Daily Wear Extended Wear Traditional lenses

Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Monovision Spherical Toric Multifocal



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018 –2028)

Hybrid

Silicone Hydrogel

Rigid Gas Permeable

PMMA Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Therapeutic Lifestyle-Oriented Prosthetic Cosmetic Corrective

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia Germany U.K. France BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



