Vancouver, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feldspar market size is expected to reach USD 1.10 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments into commercial and residential construction projects and infrastructure and rising demand for ceramic tiles, glass materials, coatings, fillers, and extenders are some key factors supporting growth of the global feldspar market. Moreover, increasing real estate development activities in developing countries and rising demand for electronic products is driving demand for feldspar-based components and products and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Feldspar provides alumina for improving glass hardness, durability, and resistance to chemical corrosion. Feldspar is used as a flux in the production of ceramics, and serves to lower the vitrifying temperature of a ceramic body during firing and forming a glassy phase. Feldspar can be classified into two forms, plagioclase feldspar and K-feldspar. Sodium and potassium are the two major minerals differentiating the types of feldspars. Plagioclase feldspar is mainly white in color, and is used as filler in coatings, paints, plastics, and other materials.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/569
Some Key Findings in the Report:
Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/569
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global feldspar market based on type of product type, application, end-use, and region:
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feldspar-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.
Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.
Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-feldspar-market
Emergen Research
Surrey, CANADA
Emergen logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: