SAN RAMON, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it has been certified as a B Corporation for its commitment to balancing profit and purpose. Certified B Corporations undergo a rigorous assessment to ensure they meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability. As a certified B Corporation, Armanino joins more than 3,500 global companies that use business as a force for good.



“Armanino’s purpose of harnessing innovation and entrepreneurial thinking to make a positive impact on its clients, its people and its communities has been its bedrock, and is in perfect alignment with the B Corporation movement,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino. “That is why our partners and staff have emphatically supported the decision to undertake a year-long process that validates the work we do to live our values in every aspect of the business, whether it be how we operate internally or interact with our clients and communities.”

In addition to passing a rigorous assessment, certified B Corporations amend their legal governing documents to require their board of directors to balance profit and purpose. In its B Impact Report, Armanino demonstrated leadership in the areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers. In a survey of more than 200 questions, the firm is proud to achieve perfect scores in several key categories, including management of diversity, equity and inclusion, managing the value and impact created for clients, charitable giving and community investment policies, workplace flexibility, professional development and internal promotions.

“Our firm believes that business has a responsibility to act for the greater good in society and our B Corporation certification proves that Armanino is doing just that,” said Mary Tressel, executive director of the Armanino Foundation. “We look forward to empowering our team to continue to find new and innovative ways to drive positive change in our communities.”

“We congratulate Armanino for joining the growing worldwide movement of certified B Corporations that touch every industry and represent a new way of thinking about the role of business in our society,” said Stephanie Ryan, growth catalyst at B Lab, the governing body for B Corporations. “Proved out in its B Impact Assessment, Armanino prioritizes its impact on its workers, customers, community and environment, living up to the firm’s purpose.”

As part of a commitment to transparency, Armanino’s full B Impact Report is made publicly available at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/armanino-llp

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com