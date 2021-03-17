Beverly Hills, California, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Matters, a podcast show hosted by international speaker and author Adam Torres, announces upcoming events on March 18 and 25 via the Clubhouse app, a popular audio chat platform. These events are powered by KISS PR Brand Story, Mission Matters' new partner to promote their podcasts.

The first event is Mission Matters: Hosting a Clubhouse Room Like a Pro, happening on Thursday, March 18, 6 PM PDT. Chirag Sagar, Rita Kakati-Shah, and Dr. Troy Hall would join Adam as event co-hosts and guests. This episode teaches listeners how to host and moderate a room to bring out the best content in their Clubhouse rooms. Participants would also learn about the tips, tricks, and tools that pros like Larry King and Oprah use to approach interviews. Join them in this Clubhouse room.

The next event is Mission Matters: Build a Powerful, Inclusive, Diverse Board happening on Thursday, March 25, 6 PM PDT with the same co-hosts and guests. In this event, listeners would learn how to build a diverse, inclusive, powerful, and thoughtful board that provides value, scale the business and provides guidance to navigate business' growth opportunities. Join them in this Clubhouse room.

Chirag Sagar, Mission Matters' co-founder, shared that all the Clubhouse events they organized will also be publicized on the Mission Matters platform.

"Moving forward, all events are going to be publicized on the Mission Matters Platform and will be converted into a Podcast episode," Chirag revealed. "We've done this with previous Clubhouse content and will be launching it soon and sharing these consistently now through the platform."

Chirag also announced Mission Matters' partnership with Qamar Zaman CEO of KISS PR Brand Story.

"Qamar from Kiss PR has partnered with Mission Matters to coordinate brand storytelling powered press releases for all of the Clubhouse events moving forward," Chirag said.

He explained that this partnership with KISS PR Brand Story could bring in additional PR and media opportunities when Missions Matters Clubhouse content goes live.

"All our speakers will get an additional PR boost that's going to come from this - so beyond just connecting with the audience and one another, there is going to be a PR, SEO, social media, and marketing benefit," Chirag explained further.

About Mission Matters Media

Mission Matters Media is a media, publishing, and marketing agency founded by Adam Torres and Chirag Sagar. Its main goal is to meet the needs of business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives through Mission Matters, a series of podcasts with a 3,500 plus episode catalog.

About KISS PR Brand Story

Qamar Zaman founded KISS PR Brand Story, a personalized storytelling platform trusted by more than 41,000 storytellers. Zaman utilizes large media channels such as GlobeNewswire, AP News, Digital Journal, among others, using his two decades of digital marketing experiences. KISS PR Brand Story amplifies brand stories by creating large media pickup.



