SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO), a subsidiary of Kingstone Companies, Inc., has successfully implemented the insured.io platform for digital transformation and customer engagement.



Based in New York, KICO provides primarily personal lines property and casualty (P&C) coverages in five states across the Northeast. With personalization and service standards reaching new heights in insurance as pushed along by other industries, KICO prioritized technology spending. To continue to compete effectively, KICO launched an enterprise-wide modernization initiative to provide the online capabilities their Select Producers and policyholders were demanding and digitally transform engagement.

"We absolutely turned to technology, and insured.io, to set the stage for a more customer-centric and competitive future for the company," said Shannon Provvisiero, vice president of business transformation and experience for Kingstone. "However, with multiple core administration systems still live, with in-force policies on them, this implementation was no easy task. Before beginning with the Customer Engagement Platform, insured.io helped us consolidate data from across our entire enterprise. This implementation has provided us with a much more in-depth view of our customers and allowed us to evolve our platforms using our vision to meet their needs without concern for core systems constraints.”

As part of this implementation, insured.io simplified and streamlined the KICO experience across various legacy core systems and vendors. Today, the insured.io Platform delivers a single solution for customer engagement, including portals for quick pay, new business quoting, first notice of loss (FNOL) and policy inquiry as well as inbound and outbound integrated voice response (IVR) for recurring payments, electronic documents, reporting and analytics modules, and more.

"KICO’s customers took immediate advantage of the new payment capabilities," said Steve Johnson, co-founder and head of product for insured.io. "Almost 50 percent of KICO’s payments are now processed via our SaaS, cloud-based solution.”

Additionally, the New Business Portal, built by insured.io, enables quoting, rating, binding, and generation of new policy documents for all of KICO’s New York product offerings. The New Business Portal allows for a single, seamless, and consistent experience for all New York products, and it provides the ability to be nimble and make enhancements without system limitations.

Capable of integration with any existing core administration system, insured.io provides insurers with a platform which connects and unifies consumers, producers, and employees via any channel. Insured.io modernized KICO’s interactions with producers and policyholders while effectively extending the capabilities of the company’s multiple core systems, especially as it relates to the ability to schedule and process digital payments.

About insured.io

Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a multi-line carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products, as well as Physical Damage Only coverage to taxi, limousine, and transportation network vehicle owners in New York State. Actively writing in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine. For more information, please visit https://www.kingstoneinsurance.com.