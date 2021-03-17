Vancouver, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors boosting revenue growth of the global structured cabling market are constant developments across data center industry, rapid adoption of digital services, increasing number of Internet users, continuous technological advancements, and increasing investment in network infrastructures.

Structured cabling solution requires planning and installation of a simple cabling system that can easily accommodate any changes, moves, and additions, and reduces system installation time and enables maintenance of the entire wiring system in an organized manner. It creates a strong telecommunication network for organizations, enterprises, and government institutions to transmit information, voice, video, and signals.

Structured cabling provides high level of flexibility and bandwidth that enables organizations to improving decision-making and helps to maximize overall profits. High bandwidth enables data centers rapidly and easily adapt to developments and deployments of new services as well as supports any additional telecommunication needs. This infrastructure connects multiple devices into a single system, which offers easy detection and rectification of any IT-related issue without interrupting current systems.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In September 2019, Digisol introduced ConvergeX enterprise structured cabling solutions. This product is designed to support high performance requirements of present and future generation data communications, applications, and technologies such as IoT, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Cloud, AI, and others.

IT & telecommunication segment accounted for a significantly higher revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rapid technological advancements and increasing investment in the telecommunication sector are major factors driving revenue growth in this segment.

North America accounted for a 31.1% share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to growing adoption of structured data cabling systems in IT and telecommunication sector and rising demand for IP-based video surveillance and access control systems.

Key players operating in the market are Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemon, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on solution, cable type, end-use, and regions as follows:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation Maintenance & Support Managed Services

Product

Cables Patch Panels & Cross Connects Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies Communication Outlets Racks & Cabinets

Software

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Category 6 Category 5E Category 6A Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) IT & Telecommunication Residential & Commercial Government & Education Transportation Industrial Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Italy Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



