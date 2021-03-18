Pune, India, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

The FinFet technology market is anticipated to grow at a stellar 40.3% CAGR over the forecast period (2019- 2025), reveals the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report. FinFet technology, or Fin Field Effect Transistor, simply put, is a technology that is built on 3D transistors to design modern processors for tablets, TVs, computers, and smartphones, and other wearable devices. The name FinFet comes from its design that is akin to a fish’s back fin.

Enhancing Features that Bolster Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the FinFet market growth. Some of these include the growing need for high-performance chips, integration of the technology with wearable devices and smartphones, the growing IC industry, advances in FinFet technology, increase in performance of devices, booming consumer electronics and smartphones market, high performance with low current leakage than the bulk technology, and growing need for miniaturized semiconductors. The additional factors fuelling the market growth include the increased device performance, and technological advances.

On the flip side, the self-heating issues, and complexities in the design process may limit the global FinFet technology market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

Several companies have faced the brunt of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, with the FinFet technology market being no exception. This pandemic has led to temporary lockdowns and social distancing trends, which resulted in an economic slowdown, disruptions in demand and supply chain, and shutdown of manufacturing plants and industries. All these have impacted the FinFet technology market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers an inclusive analysis of the FinFet technology market based on end user, application, and technology.

By technology, the FinFet technology market is segmented into 22nm, 20nm, 16nm, 14nm, 10nm, 7nm, 5nm, and 3nm. Of these, the 10nm segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the FinFet technology market is segmented into network processor, field-programmable gate array (FPGA), system on chip (SoC), graphics processing unit (GPU), and central processing unit (CPU). Of these, the SoC application segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the FinFet technology market is segmented into automotive, IoT/consumer electronics, cloud-server/high-end networks, mobile, and others. Of these, the IoT/consumer electronics segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Sway FinFet Technology Market

Geographically, the global FinFet technology market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will sway the market over the forecast period. The rising ownership of smartphones, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), growing FinFet technology applications in different end use industries, and use of FinFet in CPU processors and memory units in smartphones by key mobile manufacturers to support multiple mobile and 5G applications are adding to the global FinFet technology market growth in the region. Besides, evolved perspective towards the perks of using newer technologies, growing smartphone owners, and development of novel technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) in different end use applications are also adding market growth.

APAC to Have Healthy Growth in FinFet Technology Market

The FinFet technology market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period, followed by the APAC region that is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Fast urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China, Japan, and India, increase in manufacturing activities in China and India, and prolific deployment of advanced smartphones and automotive CPUs are adding to the global FinFet technology market growth in the APAC region.

The FinFet technology market in RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players profiled in the FinFet technology market report include

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc. (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Broadcom Inc. (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (China)

Atomera, Inc. (US)

MediaTek, Incorporated (Taiwan)

ARM Limited (UK)

Xilinx, Inc. (US)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US)

Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd (South Korea)

Intel Corporation (US)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

The global FinFet technology market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of several international and domestic market players. These players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the customers growing needs, such as contracts, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships, and others. Besides, they are also investing in research and development activities to strengthen their portfolios and also create hold in the market.

Industry Updates

July 2020- GlobalFoundries has announced its 12nm FinFet technology that is all set for production. The technology as per the company is optimized for AI accelerator applications and will be ideal for power-efficient, high-performance SoC applications.

April 2019- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd has developed a 5nm technology that is ready for design. It will offer advanced logic to cater to the burgeoning need for computer power-driven by 5G and AI.

April 2019- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd has completed the development of 5 nanometer FinFet process technology that is based on EUV (extreme ultraviolet) advanced nodes. It will offer extra efficiency of up to 25% in the logical region, 10% higher output, and 20% lower consumption of power over other FinFet process technology.

February 2019- Intel Corporation has launched a 22 nanometer-based embedded MRAM for the internet of things devices. This MRAM device is all set for large-scale production and is likely to be highly beneficial for the internet of things applications.

