Company announcement no. 6/2021 March 18th, 2021

Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities





Company announcement





Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Consolidated Holdings A/S Senior management employee’s position Chairman of the Board Relationship with member of senior management employee Consolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 17 March 2021 Market in which transaction was executed NASDAQ Copenhagen Number of securities traded 250,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 3,628,825

Ib Kunøe Hans Henrik Thrane

Chairman of the Board Interim CEO & Corporate CFO





For further information, please contact:



Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment