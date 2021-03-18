Pune, India, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zero liquid discharge market size is set to touch USD 1.76 billion by 2026, surging at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Heightened intensity of urbanization across the globe will be the central force fueling the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Zero Liquid Discharge Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Technology (Thermal Based, Membrane Based), By Application (Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemical, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 to 2026”.

Statistics computed by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) revealed that presently, nearly 55% of the global population is living in urban areas. However, by 2050, roughly 68% of the world’s population will be residing in urban areas, the DESA highlights. Rapid urbanization, though a strong indicator of economic prosperity, has detrimental effects on the environment on account of the pressure such as large swathes of people and materials put on the limited water resources. The situation is exacerbated by water pollution caused by wastewater discharge in these areas, which, incidentally, is one of the leading zero liquid discharge market trends. According to the International Water Association, close to 80% of the untreated wastewater is discharged into water bodies. This is especially true in developing countries where the population is already high and growing, creating a dire need for efficient zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems.

As per the zero liquid discharge market report, the value of this market stood at USD 0.71 billion in 2018. The report also shares the following insights:

Market Driver

Promise of High Efficiency to Drive Market Growth

The ZLD systems market growth is predicated on the high-efficiency standards offered by these units to industries. For example, ZLD systems bring down the cost of waste management as they reduce the volume of waste generated. Similarly, they are capable of recycling wastewater onsite, lowering the need for additional treatment of such water and thus saving costs. Estimates indicate that approximately 70% to 90% of this wastewater can be reused. Moreover, as the quantum of waste decreased, fewer trucks and other vehicles will be needed to transport this waste to disposal sites. The cumulative ecological effect will be positive as fewer trucks on road will mean low emission of pollutants. Besides this, some ZLD technologies may also be able to recover useful materials such as ammonium sulfate, which can be used as fertilizer. These benefits are expected to boost the adoption rate of these systems, the ZLD market analysis predicts.

Regional Analysis

Tight Regulations on Wastewater Discharge to Propel the Market in North America

The North America market size in 2018 stood at USD 0.24 billion and the region is anticipated to dominate the zero liquid discharge market share in the coming years. This is attributable to the stringent norms governing wastewater discharge and management in the region. For example, the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) framed new guidelines to monitor the discharge of toxic metals and other hazardous compounds into water bodies.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities as India and China step up their investment in wastewater treatment technologies. Rising power demand and speedy urbanization will fuel the market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, while advancements in ZLD systems by European Union (EU) member states will propel the market in Europe.





Competitive Landscape

Heavy R&D Investment to Remain Cornerstone Strategy for Market Players

Wastewater management is an arduous task and requires critical engineering knowledge. As a result, many key players are focused on enhancing their R&D capacity to develop innovative and sustainable solutions, according to the zero liquid discharge market forecast.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: The Mumbai-based renewables specialist Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. (GBL) unveiled its state-of-the-art ZLD facility in Sakarwadi in the state of Maharashtra. The upgraded plant aims to achieve ZLD by deploying processes such as reverse osmosis, agitated thin film drying, and biological treatment of effluents.

List of Key Companies Profiled in Zero Liquid Discharge Market Report:

Lenntech (Netherlands) Condorchem Envitech (Spain) Shiva Global Environmental Private Limited. (India) SafBon Water Technology (USA) Aquatech (USA) Samco Technologies, Inc. (India) Aquarion Group (Switzerland) Hydro-Air Research (Italy) Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan) Veolia Water Technologies (France) Arvind Envisol (India) Fluence Corporation Limited (USA)







Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Thermal Based Membrane Based Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Energy & power Food & Beverages Chemical & Petrochemical Textiles Pharmaceutical Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



