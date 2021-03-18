New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Splicing Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global Splicing Tapes Market to Reach $639.1 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Splicing Tapes estimated at US$534.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$639.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$299.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $144.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
- The Splicing Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$144.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$120.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
- Silicone Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
- In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$72 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$83.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$80.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Splicing Tapes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Rubber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicone by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Resin Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Labeling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Labeling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Labeling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper & Printing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Paper & Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper / Tissue by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Paper / Tissue by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper / Tissue by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for PET / Polyester
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for PET / Polyester by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for PET / Polyester by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Woven by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Non-Woven by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Backing
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Backing Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Backing Materials
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin Type -
Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,
Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Application -
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and
Paper & Printing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven
and Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper /
Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester,
Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,
Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven
and Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,
Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven
and Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester,
Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester,
Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester,
Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven
and Other Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester,
Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin Type -
Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,
Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 122: UK Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Application -
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and
Paper & Printing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven
and Other Backing Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 125: UK Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper /
Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 130: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Splicing Tapes
by Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: