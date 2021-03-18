Selbyville, Delaware, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the network access control market which estimates the market valuation for NAC will cross US$ 12 billion by 2027. The rising adoption of BYOD policies and demand for simplifying the network security management are expected to significantly contribute to the industry growth.

The rising demand from enterprises to provide secure and authorized access to corporate network infrastructure is supporting the NAC market growth. The increasing penetration of mobile devices and consistently rising security concerns are driving enterprises to deploy robust NAC solutions. NAC solution helps companies in gaining visibility across diverse devices connected to both wired & wireless networks. It also enables companies to develop sophisticated access controls based on the parameters including type of device, location, resources, etc.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2755

The integration and maintenance service segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 30% from 2021 to 2027. The increasing network infrastructure complexities and incapability to maintain the optimum output are supporting the segment growth. The service providers meet the rising network demand from companies by integrating specific NAC solutions over the corporate infrastructure. The increasing advent of predictive maintenance in network infrastructures is further driving enterprises to leverage maintenance services.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to witness an exponential growth over the forecast timeline. Several enterprises are transitioning to the cloud-based infrastructure from on-premise. In addition, the proliferation of cloud services, BYOD, and mobile hotspots followed by the need to administrate the overall ecosystem is expected to drive the demand for cloud-native NAC solutions. The companies operating in the market, such as Genians Inc., Celestix Networks, Inc. and others, offer cloud-native NAC solutions with enhanced scalability & flexibility.

The large enterprise segment held the NAC market share of over 70% in 2020. The companies are required to manage their network infrastructure in order to provide uninterrupted access to corporate resources. The companies also witness network complexities and security concerns. In response, the companies are deploying advanced NAC solutions to ensure resiliency throughput network operations. These also help in identifying potential threats and mitigating the risks that affect business productivity.

The demand for NAC solutions across the healthcare sector is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The need to secure large volumes of electronic health records and eliminate the risks associated with ransomware attacks is enabling the demand for these solutions across healthcare enterprises. Additionally, the NAC solution enables hospitals to ensure compliance with HIPPA regulations throughout infrastructure. Several companies including Portnox offer NAC solutions for healthcare technologies.

Europe is projected to account for above USD 2.0 billion revenue in the global NAC market by 2027. The growth is attributed to the extensive developments across telecom infrastructure and increasing adoption of IoT devices. Additionally, several regional enterprises are developing advanced network access solutions. For instance, in March 2020, Partnox, a network security solution provider with offices in London, unveiled Zero Trust remote access-as-a-service solution. This launched solution assists in network access management in virtual desktop infrastructures.

The companies operating in the market are emphasizing on enhancing their geographical presence. For instance, in November 2020, Genians Inc. launched a new corporate office in California, in the U.S. This establishment helped the company to strengthen its market position with expansive reach across unserved geographies. Similarly, in September 2018, Fortinet Inc. launched FortiNAC, a comprehensive suite of NAC solutions. The NAC portfolio was developed specifically for addressing the automated response and network segmentation requirements in IoT security.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2755

Some major findings of the NAC market report include:

The growing demand for secure remote connectivity and protection against cyberattacks are expected to contribute to the market growth.





North America is anticipated to dominate the NAC market due to the widespread presence of enterprises offering NAC solutions and extensive adoption of BYOD trend.





Major players operating in the NAC market are Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Juniper Networks Inc., and Extreme Networks Inc.





The companies operating in the market are focusing on geographic expansions and new product developments to enhance the market position.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 NAC industry 360º synopsis, 2016 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Component trends

2.1.3.1 Service trends

2.1.4 Deployment model trends

2.1.5 Organization size trends

2.1.6 Application trends

Chapter 3 NAC Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 Impact by region

3.3.1.1 North America

3.3.1.2 Europe

3.3.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1.4 Latin America

3.3.1.5 MEA

3.3.2 Impact by value chain

3.3.3 Impact by competitive landscape

3.4 Technological evolution

3.5 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5.1 Hardware providers

3.5.2 Software providers

3.5.3 Managed service providers

3.5.4 Cloud platform providers

3.5.5 Regulation authorities

3.5.6 End-users

3.6 NAC architecture

3.7 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7.1 Zero Trust Network (ZTN)

3.7.2 AI and machine learning

3.7.3 Security-as-a-Service

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 ISO/IEC 270001

3.8.2 The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) Act of 1999 (U.S.)

3.8.3 Cybersecurity Law, China

3.8.4 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

3.8.5 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

3.8.6 The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU)

3.8.7 Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems (NIS Directive) (EU)

3.8.8 The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), U.S.

3.8.9 Cyber Security Framework, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Rising popularity of BYOD trend

3.9.1.2 Growing number of cyberattacks

3.9.1.3 Surging adoption of cloud platforms across SMEs

3.9.1.4 Rising proliferation of IoT devices

3.9.1.5 Government regulations regarding the network security

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Lack of in-house capabilities across SMEs

3.9.2.2 High initial impelmentation cost

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 Growth potential analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com