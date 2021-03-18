Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Frozen Potato Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Frozen Potato market is expected to reach US$ 28,165.19 million by 2027 from US$ 20,651.92 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America frozen potato market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.



The frozen potato market in North America is segmented into product and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented into French fries, hash brown, shaped, mashed, battered/cooked, topped/stuffed and others. In 2019, the French fries segment held the largest share of the North America frozen potato market. Quick service restaurants are one of the major consumers of French fries. This due to it is easy to use and requires less preparation time. As the fast food and quick service restaurants are on a rise the demand for frozen French fries is also increasing around the world. The demand for French fries is also increasing due to the rising demand of frozen potatoes in the Asia Pacific regions, French fries contains nutrition and also has an attractive color.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, J. R. Simplot Company, and Farm Frites International B. V., are among the leading companies in the North America Frozen Potato market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2019, McCain Foods USA Inc., a division of McCain Foods Limited, announced a US$ 300 million investment in its Othello, Wash., potato processing facility, significantly expanding its North American production capacity.

Key report benefits:

Identify the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America Frozen Potato Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America Frozen Potato Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the organic wine market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

