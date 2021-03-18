Pune, India, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart contact lenses market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,603.4 million by 2026 on account of the increasing incidences of eye disorders and the need for a contact lens with upgraded quality and performance. Smart contact lenses are the most recent and greatest developments of contact lenses. They can recognize health conditions such as diabetes, glaucoma, and others. As per a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights™

Market Dominated by North America followed by Europe on Account of Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma

Based on geographical segmentation, North America earned the largest smart contact lenses market share with revenue of USD 58.9 million earned in 2018. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and glaucoma in the region. According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, an estimate of 2 million Americans was diagnosed with glaucoma in the year 2017. Therefore, the increasing incidences of such cases and the rising awareness about smart contact lens will boost the regional market. This, coupled with adequate investments by players for the launch of new products will also help the region continue its dominance in the forecast period.

Europe ranks second in the market with the increasing incidences of glaucoma and diabetes. Additionally, research activities funded by both government and non-government organizations for innovations in smart contact lenses will help promote the Europe market in the long run. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market will also witness significant growth on account of the increasing number of the patient population and increasing awareness about the availability of advanced lenses.





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Rising Prevalence of Diabetes will Propel Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of diabetes and glaucoma is a major factor in promoting the smart contact lenses market growth. Contact lenses are rapidly progressing in the field of optometry since the last decade and have gain momentum due to rapid advancements in this field. Smart contact lens is capable of detecting diseases such as diabetes and glaucoma and this is also boosting the overall market. Besides this, smart lenses offer other features such as automatic adjusting to light and dark environments, taking photographs, and are in high demand for patients with age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and other health-related issues.

However, the high cost of smart contact lenses may pose a major challenge to the growth of the market. This, coupled with the lack of awareness among people in developing nations may also hamper the overall market growth in the coming years.





List of Significant Vendors Operating in this market include:

Sony

Innovega Inc.

Alcon Vision LLC

Samsung

Mojo Vision Inc.

Google

Sensimed AG

Other vendors





Gene Therapy Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Oncology, Neurology, and Others), By Vector Type (Viral and Non-viral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Jet Injectors, Insulin Syringes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Crosslinking Type (Monophasic, Biphasic), By Application (Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Restoration of Volume/ Fullness), By End User(Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Vitamin D Testing Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Product (25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing), By Application (Clinical Testing, Research Testing), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Veterinary Imaging Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (X-ray, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, and Others); By Application (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Gynecology, Orthopedics, and Others); By Animal Type (Livestock Animals and Companion Animals), by End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2027





