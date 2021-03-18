Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cut Flowers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Flower Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Cut Flowers Market is forecast to reach US$ 18,304.72 million by 2027 from US$ 13,513.55 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe cut flowers market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Several health benefits associated with cut flowers are the major factor driving the growth of the Europe cut flowers market. However, issues associated with the strict conditions to be met by cut flowers hinder the growth of the European cut flowers market.



The European market for cut flowers market is segmented into type, application, and country. Based on flower type, the market is segmented into rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum and gerbera, and others. In 2019, the rose segment held the largest share in Europe cut flowers market. Based on application, the cut flowers market is divided into home and commercial. Commercial is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.



Oserian, Dummen Orange, The Kariki Group, Selecta one, MultiFlora, Afriflora Sher, and Karen Roses are among the leading companies in the Europe cut flowers market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in June 2019, Dummen Orange and Kordes Rosen, breeder of cut, pot, and garden roses based in Germany, signed an agreement to develop and broaden their collaboration by working together in the Dummen Orange rose show garden in De Kwakel, the Netherlands, creating access to the best in roses for their customers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Cut Flowers Market Landscape



5. Cut Flowers Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Cut Flowers - Europe Market Analysis



7. Europe Cut Flowers Market Analysis - by Flower Type



8. Europe Cut Flowers Market Analysis - by Application

9. Cut Flowers Market - Country Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Cut Flowers Market



11. Industry Landscape



12. Key Company Profiles

Oserian

Dummen Orange

The Kariki Group

Selecta one

MultiFlora

Afriflora Sher

Karen Roses Company

