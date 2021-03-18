- Global Speech-to-text API Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Speech-to-text API Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032977/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Speech-to-text API Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Speech-to-text API estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.4% over the period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.8% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 25.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $557.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR

- The Speech-to-text API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$557.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Deepgram, Inc.

Google LLC

GoVivace Inc.

IBM Corporation

iFLYTEK

Microsoft Corporation

Nexmo

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Otter AI

Speechmatics (Cantab Research Limited)

Twilio Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Vocapia Research

Voci

Voicebase







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032977/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Speech-to-text API Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text API

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for SMEs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &

eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text API

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text API

by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense,

Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense,

Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense,

Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense,

Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense,

Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense,

Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense,

Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense,

Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text API

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Speech-to-text API

by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by Vertical -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare,

Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense,

Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media &

Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API

by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government &

Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Speech-to-text API

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media &

Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Speech-to-text API

by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government &

Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Speech-to-text API

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media &

Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Speech-to-text API

by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,

Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Government &

Defense, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032977/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001