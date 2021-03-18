New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032989/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Sports Technology Market to Reach $45.8 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Technology estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Stadiums, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.6% CAGR and reach US$29.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR

- The Sports Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.

- Sports Analytics Segment to Record 16% CAGR

- In the global Sports Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$838.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Adidas AG

Apple

Cisco

Ericsson

Fitbit

IBM

LG

NEC

PlaySight Interactive Ltd.

Samsung

SAP SE

Sony Corporation

STATS LLC

STRIVR Labs

ZEPP







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032989/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Technology

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Stadiums by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Stadiums by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Devices by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Analytics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for eSports by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for eSports by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 11: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Technology

by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and

eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports

Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 15: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Technology

by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and

eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 17: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Technology

by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and

eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: China 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports

Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 23: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports

Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: France 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 25: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports

Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 27: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Technology

by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and

eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sports Technology by

Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and

eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports

Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sports

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports

Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sports Technology

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Technology by Technology - Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports

Analytics and eSports - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sports

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smart Stadiums, Devices, Sports Analytics and eSports for

the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

