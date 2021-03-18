According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
 		Hans Henrik Lund
2.Reason for notification
a)Occupation / title
 		Group CEO
b)First notification /change to notification
 		First notification
3.Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a)Name
 		Nilfisk Holding A/S
b)LEI code
 		529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4.Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
 		Shares
DK0060907293
b)Transaction type
 		Purchase of shares at market price
c)Price(s) and volume (s)
 		Price: DKK 172.95 per share

Volume: 11,700
 
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
 		Volume: 11,700

Price: DKK 2,023,515 in total
e)Date of the transaction
 		March 17, 2021
f)Market place of the transaction
 		Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
 

Contact

Investor Relations
Antonio Tapia
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2220 1218  

Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

