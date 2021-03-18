Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Application, End-User , and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Standalone Lasers Segment Held Largest Share of Type in North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market in 2019



North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems market is expected to reach US$ 870.88 million in 2027 from US$ 415.43 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the North America aesthetic medical laser systems market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on type, the aesthetic medical laser systems market is segmented into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers. The standalone lasers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the multiplatform segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The standalone segment's growth is fuelled due to its increasing demand. It is widely accepted as they offer easy handling, higher robustness, and higher peak power levels, thus have the ability to last longer. On the other hand, multiplatform lasers is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as they are technically advanced medical systems that offer different therapies for different indications.



The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increase in laser treatments and minimally invasive procedures and a high growth in FDA approvals of aesthetic devices. However, the market growth is likely to be hindered owing to the high expense of initial and associated aesthetic medical laser devices.



Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd, Sciton, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the North America aesthetic medical laser systems market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market- North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Laser Treatments and Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.1.2 High Growth in FDA Approvals of Aesthetic Devices

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Expense of Initial and Associated Aesthetic Medical Laser Devices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Technological Advancements in Aesthetic Procedures and Rise in Medical Tourism

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increase in Research and Development in Aesthetic Procedures and Rising Participation of Market Players

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Share, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Standalone Lasers

7.4 Multiplatform Lasers



8. North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Hair Removal

8.4 Acne and Scars

8.5 Skin Rejuvenation

8.6 Pigmented Lesions

8.7 Leg and Varicose Veins

8.8 Others



9. North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Clinics

9.5 Medical Spas

9.6 Others



10. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd

Sciton, Inc.

Lumenis

Candela Medical

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure

Aerolase Corp

El.En. S.p.A.

STRATA Skin Sciences

