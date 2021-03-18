Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Freight Forwarding Industry in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the freight forwarding and customs clearing industry and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector and the factors that influence it, trade statistics, regulation and corporate action in the sector.
There are profiles of 43 companies including DSV Panalpina, formerly Bidvest Panalpina which was bought by Danish company DSV and Grindrod, which increased its stake in its IVS Bulk joint venture. Other profiles include Barloworld Logistics, Ibhayi Clearing and Logistics, Safcor Freight and Value logistics.
Freight Forwarders:
The freight forwarding and customs clearance sector is a major contributor to the facilitation of trade in South Africa and it co-ordinates over 80% of South Africa's international trade. As they are an intermediary service, freight forwarders have relatively low operating costs and charge customers based on the freight rates charged by the carrier, which in turn are based on operating costs and the value of the goods being transported.
Effects of the Pandemic:
The coronavirus pandemic has had a serious effect on global growth and trade with restrictions on economic activity, border closures, the cancellation of ship sailings and port closures, and flight cancellations and airport closures. The spread of the virus has affected the markets for air and sea freight. The reduction in demand, lockdown restrictions and the poor economic situation will affect the revenue of the freight forwarding and customs clearance sector which is a service provider to export and import activities.
Challenges:
The freight forwarding and customs clearance sector has no influence on the market as it depends on freight requiring transport created by other elements of the supply chain. Rates are based on those charged by the carrier. Port congestion and poorly equipped state organisations are major challenges, as are fees charged by shipping lines and other surcharges. Inconsistent international lockdown restrictions have affected the supply chain.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations: General
4.1.3. Regulations: Coronavirus
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Economic Impact of Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Infrastructure and Trade
5.4. Public and Private Sector Initiatives
5.5. Operating Costs
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Labour
5.8. Security and Risk Management
5.9. Environmental Concerns
5.10. Cyclicality
5.11. Electricity Supply Constraints
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX
COMPANY PROFILES
