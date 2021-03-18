New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dark Fiber Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Network Type, End User, Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036840/?utm_source=GNW

Based on type, the single mode fiber segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the dark fiber market compared to the multimode fiber segment in 2021, and this segment will continue to hold a dominant market position during the forecast period. Single mode fibers are best suited for longer transmission distances, such as multi-channel television broadcast systems and long-distance telephony.

Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunications industry to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026

Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunications industry is projected to lead the dark fiber market during the forecast period.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ongoing adoption of cloud storage and increasing technological developments in the field of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning.



This, in turn, increases data traffic across networks, leading to significant demand for high data transmission along with efficient data communication. Leading cloud service providers, such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, are implementing dark fibers to serve their internet traffic.



Based on region, North America held the major share of dark fiber market.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall dark fiber market in 2021. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of leading dark fiber ecosystem players, such as AT&T Intellectual Property, GTT Communications, Inc., and Consolidated Communications, in the region. These players have been capturing a major share in the overall dark fiber market, thereby contributing significantly to the market growth in North America.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the Dark fiber marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 42%, APAC – 21%, and RoW – 12%



AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK), Comcast Corporation (US), Consolidated Communications (US), GTT Communications, Inc. (US), CenturyLink, Inc. (US), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), Verizon Communications, Inc. (US), Windstream Communications (US), and Zayo Group, LLC (US), are some of the key players in the dark fiber market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the dark fiber market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



