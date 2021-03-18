New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Transparencies Market by End Use, Application, Material, Aircraft Type and Region - Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797428/?utm_source=GNW

(US), GKN Aerospace (UK), Saint-Gobain (France), General Electric Company (US), and Gentex Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft transparencies production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.



Polycarbonate: The largest segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by material. “



The polycarbonate segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the polycarbonate segment of the aircraft transparencies market can be attributed to the characteristics of polycarbonate such as increased toughness, excellent dimensional stability, increased optical clarity, high heat resistance, and excellent electrical resistance.

Windows: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by application. “

Based on application, the windows segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. The growth of the windows segment of the aircraft transparencies market can be attributed to the increased demand for aircraft and the type of aircraft produced.

Commercial aviation: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by aircraft type. “

Based on the aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period.The commercial aviation segment includes narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and commercial helicopters.



This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. Strong growth in this sector has resulted in an increased number of aircraft orders to address the increasing air passenger traffic.



OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by end use. “

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period.Over the years, there has been a significant rise in demand for single-aisle aircraft across regions.



As per the recent press release by Airbus in January 2020, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019, outpacing its previous output record set in 2018 by 8%.



North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft transparencies market.



North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft transparencies market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced transparencies in the region.



In North America, the increase in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft transparencies to increase their sales year on year.Moreover, increasing demand for commercial aircraft and presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as PPG Industries (US), Lee Aerospace (US), Nordam Group (US), Gentex Corporation (US), and GE Aviation (US), are expected to drive the growth of the aircraft transparencies market in North America.



These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using advanced materials, such as acrylic and polycarbonate, for manufacturing aircraft transparencies.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–39%; Tier 2–47%; and Tier 3–14%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–27%; and Others–38%

• By Region: North America–55%; Europe–27%; Asia Pacific–9%; and Rest of the World–9%



PPG Industries, Inc. (US), GKN Aerospace (UK), Saint-Gobain (France), General Electric Company (US), and Gentex Corporation (US) are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft transparencies market report.



Research Coverage

The study covers the aircraft transparencies market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on material, application, aircraft type, end use, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Aircraft Transparencies Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and wherein aircraft transparencies are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

