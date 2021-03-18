New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032968/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Abstract:

- Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Demulsifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inhibitors & Scavengers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR

- The Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

- Rheology Modifiers Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR

- In the global Rheology Modifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

AkzoNobel NV

Albemarle Corporation

Basf SE

Clariant

Ecolab

Halliburton Company

Kemira OYJ

Schlumberger Limited

Solvay S.A.

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Demulsifiers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Demulsifiers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Demulsifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Inhibitors &

Scavengers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Inhibitors & Scavengers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Inhibitors & Scavengers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Rheology

Modifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Rheology Modifiers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Rheology Modifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Friction Reducers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Friction Reducers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Friction Reducers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Biocides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Specialty Biocides by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Biocides by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Surfactants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Specialty Surfactants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Surfactants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Drilling Fluids

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Drilling Fluids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Drilling Fluids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Enhanced Oil

Recovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Enhanced Oil Recovery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Enhanced Oil Recovery

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Production by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Production by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Production by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Well Stimulation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Well Stimulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Well Stimulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology

Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty

Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers,

Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other

Applications, Production and Well Stimulation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications,

Production and Well Stimulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers,

Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced

Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications,

Production and Well Stimulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers,

Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced

Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications,

Production and Well Stimulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers,

Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced

Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications,

Production and Well Stimulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers,

Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced

Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications,

Production and Well Stimulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers,

Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced

Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications,

Production and Well Stimulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers,

Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced

Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications,

Production and Well Stimulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers,

Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced

Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications,

Production and Well Stimulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology

Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty

Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers,

Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other

Applications, Production and Well Stimulation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications,

Production and Well Stimulation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology

Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty

Surfactants and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids,

Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced

Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other

Applications, Production and Well Stimulation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology

Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty

Surfactants and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced

Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other

Applications, Production and Well Stimulation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors &

Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty

Biocides, Specialty Surfactants and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers,

Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides,

Specialty Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology

Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty

Surfactants and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids,

Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well

Stimulation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Specialty Oilfield

Chemicals by Application - Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil

Recovery, Other Applications, Production and Well Stimulation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty

Oilfield Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Other

Applications, Production and Well Stimulation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032968/?utm_source=GNW



