The global market for Gas Chromatography (GC) Systems is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2024, driven by private and public investments in research across diverse areas, stringent regulations and expanding applications supported by smart technological advances.

Among the many opportunities for growth, safety and quality testing of pharmaceutical drugs and the ensuing need for appropriate analytical instrumentation will drive growth opportunities for Gas Chromatography Systems. An emerging area of growth is environmental monitoring supported by rapid industrialization, rise in pollution and the resulting implementation of stringent regulations for damage reduction and protection.

The United States represents the largest market worldwide. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period led by the huge demand for GCs primarily among petroleum, petrochemical, fine and specialty chemical industries; and shift in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing to low cost Asia countries.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on the Year 2020: A Year of Astounding Disruption

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Temporary Weakness into Chromatography Systems Market

Gas Chromatography Systems: Product Overview

Introduction to Chromatography

Chromatographic Techniques

Gas Chromatography Systems: A Quick Primer

Basic Components of a GC

Inherent Problems in the Use of Chromatography Systems

Functioning of Gas Chromatographs

Design Challenges & Manufacturers' Solutions

Multi-Dimensional Gas Chromatography: A Technical Run-Through

Overview of End-Use Industries

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook

GC vs LC: The Tussle Continues

Developed Markets Lead; Developing Regions to Fuel Growth

Oil & Gas and Pharma & Biotech Segments Continue to Lead the Suite

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Push for Innovation to Sustain Growth

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Leading Players in the Global Gas Chromatography Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others

Leading Players in the Global Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography

Potential Future Developments in Gas Chromatography

Design Transformations Shaping Future of GC Technology

Innovations Leading to Reduction in Time to Analysis

Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems

Hyphenated GC Instruments Denting Prospects of Standalone GC Sales

Rising Demand in Pharma & Biotech Sectors

Impurity Detection in Pharmaceutical Drugs Brings Forth Need for Gas Chromatography

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry for Impurity Detection

Market Gains to Continue in Environmental Research & Monitoring Applications

Oil & Gas: Major End-Use Sector

Stringent Regulations Drive Demand from the Food & Beverage Sector

Gas Chromatography Steps on Gas with Favorable Trends & Developments

Advances in GC Technology

Enhanced Workflows & Flexibility with Advanced Modules

TLC Vs. HPLC Vs. GC

Experimentation with Phases and Columns to Continue

Manufacturers Persist with Development of New Detectors

Miniaturization Captivates Manufacturers in New Product Development

Miniature GCs under Development to Aid Early Detection of Diseases in Crops

Portable Gas Chromatographs Remain a Niche Market

Gas Chromatography Challenges Warranting Manufacturers' Attention

Trends Favoring Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Supply Shortages Dent Helium Demand in Gas Chromatography

Alternatives to Helium in GC Market: An Overview of Various Options

Hydrogen as a Substitute to Helium

Nitrogen as a Substitute to Helium in Gas Chromatography

Helium Conservation: An Imperative Step

Gas Generators: Increasing Role in Combating Helium Supply Constraints

Research & Technological Developments in the Recent Past

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

GC-MS Market in North America

Quadrupole Analyzers Lead in GC-MS

Analytical Technologies Find Place in Security Applications

Market Facts & Figures

Overview of Analytical Equipment Market

A Promising Chromatography Market

A Peek Into Analytical Instruments Market in India

Overseas Players Dominate the Market

