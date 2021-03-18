New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Vaccine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036826/?utm_source=GNW





VACCINE PIPELINE INSIGHTS

The global COVID-19 vaccine market size is expected to reach over 5 billion by 2024. Constant focus by government agencies and several vaccine manufacturers to prevent human and economic losses due to the COVID-19 virus across the world is expected to boost the market’s growth. With several vendors implementing new strategies, including combining the phase 1 & 2 clinical trial stages and faster regulatory approvals from health agencies, the availability of vaccine doses across the globe is likely to grow during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the COVID-19 market during the forecast period:

• Increased Initiatives for COVID-19 Vaccination

• The emergence of Next Generation Vaccine Platforms for COVID-19 Vaccine

• Fast Regulatory Approvals for COVID-19 Vaccines



The study considers the COVID-19 vaccine market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Segmentation

The global Covid-19 vaccine market research report includes a detailed segmentation by technology, geography. Protein-based vaccines constitute the highest COVID-19 vaccine market share as they contain the purified pieces of pathogen rather than the whole pathogen to trigger the immune response. In the absence of any significant adverse effect on the human body, these vaccines are likely to observe substantial growth during the forecast period. Novavax, Chinese Academy, and GSK/Sanofi are the major manufacturers that have approved protein-based vaccines for emergence use authorization. Protein-based vaccines can be used in patients with compromised immune responses.



By Technology

• Vector-based

• Nucleic acid-based

• Protein-based

• Whole Virus



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was witnessed across the globe. Countries such as the UK, the US, Italy, Spain, India, China were the most affected; however, Middle East and African countries observed a low to moderate occurrence rate. The APAC market dominated the global COVID-19 vaccine market with over 58% share, followed by Europe with 15% and North America with 12%. The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America accounted for 10 % and 6%, respectively. Since the outbreak of the disease in 2019, which eventually was declared a pandemic by the WHO in March 2020, the spread has been thick and fast, swaying country after country and region after region.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Egypt

o UAE

o Turkey



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Moderna, Gamaleya, Bharat Biotech, and Pfizer are the major manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are intensely competitive and are characterized by rapid and significant technological progress in vaccine development. Multiple products have been approved by the USFDA, EU, and other regulatory bodies for emergency use authorization (EUA) worldwide. Many products are manufactured using the latest vaccine platforms in the market.



Prominent Vendors

• AstraZeneca

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Moderna

• Gamaleya

• Bharat Biotech

• Pfizer

• Johnson & Johnson

• BioNTech

• CureVac

• Serum Institute of India

• Novavax

• Sinovac

• Sinopharm



Upcoming Vendors

• AnGes

• AIVITA Biomedical

• CanSinoBio

• EuBiologics

• Genexine

• GreenLight Biosciences

• Gennova

• Heat Biologics

• INOVIO

• IIBR

• Medicago

• Symvivo

• Valneva

• Zydus Cadila



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. Which manufacturers are coming up with COVID-19 vaccines in 2021?

2. What are the major challenges faced by vendors in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine?

3. What is the size of the COVID-19 vaccine market by 2021?

4. Who are the major market players?

5. Which regions are likely to generate the largest revenues in 2021?

