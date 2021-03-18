Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Imaging Equipment Services is projected to reach US$ 23.6 billion by 2025

The market driven by growing pressure on hospitals to reduce operating costs and the ensuing implementation of hospital-wide clinical asset management programs designed to optimally manage the lifecycle of expensive assets via regular, cost-effective maintenance, monitoring and upgrades.

The market also benefits from macro trends such as increasing healthcare burden of infectious and chronic diseases; growing demand for diagnostic procedures and the ensuing expansion of the installed base of imaging equipment across hospitals, private clinics and diagnostic centers across the world as evidenced by the multi-billion dollar size of the medical imaging equipment market.



As the baseline for providing patient diagnosis, medical imaging equipment represents the most valuable asset in healthcare facilities and not surprisingly significant focus is shed on enhancing life of these equipment, while simultaneously reducing the total cost of ownership. Preventive and proactive maintenance is therefore gaining in prominence and importance. In addition, implementation of clinical technology lifecycle management programs is helping bring regular and timely equipment maintenance into the spotlight. As hospital grapple with the challenge of curbing costs, on-demand access to high-talent equipment maintenance and repair is rising in popularity.



Other noteworthy trends in the market include establishment of advanced imaging centers and the ensuing expansion of addressable market opportunity; growing demand for refurbished medical imaging equipment; increased outsourcing of imaging equipment maintenance and repair to specialized third party service providers; growing awareness among care givers over the importance of appropriate use of health technologies for an effectively functioning health system; growing prominence of software based equipment services against the backdrop of the growing number of imaging equipment integrated with cloud connectivity and other software defined functions.

The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by developed healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of advanced imaging technologies which require routine maintenance, inspection and calibration.

Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.8% through the analysis period led by factors such as growing population with rising healthcare needs, increasing disposable income and per capita healthcare spending, developing healthcare infrastructure, establishment of new hospitals and healthcare institutions, focus on safe and effective use of medical products and technologies, implementation of policy frameworks in hospitals for health technology management and assessment, rising patient awareness over the availability of advanced medical imaging technologies, and growing prominence of affordable medical tourism services including diagnostic services in low cost Asian countries.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Imaging Market

As Medical Imaging Revenues Remain in Jeopardy, Hospitals to Consider Equipment Services to Rein in Costs

Rising Adoption of Remote Servicing

Adjusting Protocols to Push Throughput

COVID-19 Set to Influence Service Requirements of Medical Imaging Modalities

Value-added Services & Post-Warranty Contracts

Resumption of Elective Procedures Prompts Radiology Departments to Ensure High Efficiency & Uptime for Imaging Equipment

Right to Repair Legislation to Create Divide among Imaging Equipment Service Providers

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer

Types of Services

Types of Vendors

Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market

Market Challenges

Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments

Reimbursement Policies

Repair Contract Volumes

COMPETITION

OEM Vendors Implement Strategic Initiatives to Solidify Market Position

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Persistent Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging Equipment: Cornerstone for Growth

Rise in Third Party Imaging Centers result in Increased Demand for Timely Servicing

Key Factors to Consider While Selecting Medical Imaging Equipment Service Providers

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers to Drive Demand for Imaging Services

Service Providers Offer Plethora of Services

Application of AI in Maintenance Services

Rise in Medical Diagnostic Volumes Augurs Well for Market Growth

Aged and Outdated Equipment: Primary Demand Driver

Rise in Need for New Advances in Medical Imaging Technology

Obsolete Imaging Equipment Impacting Claim Costs and Quality of Care of Injured Workers

Refurbished Equipment Fuels Services Market

Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service

Remote Services: An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch

Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment

Rise in Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies Drives Demand for Installation and Maintenance Services

Rise in Deployment & Usage of Imaging Equipment Across Modalities: A Review

MRI Leads the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

Computed Tomography System (CT Scanner)

Ultrasound Systems

X-Ray

Nuclear Medicine

CT Imaging Gains Popularity

Demographic Factors Favor Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Drives Opportunities

