The global market for Medical Imaging Equipment Services is projected to reach US$ 23.6 billion by 2025
The market driven by growing pressure on hospitals to reduce operating costs and the ensuing implementation of hospital-wide clinical asset management programs designed to optimally manage the lifecycle of expensive assets via regular, cost-effective maintenance, monitoring and upgrades.
The market also benefits from macro trends such as increasing healthcare burden of infectious and chronic diseases; growing demand for diagnostic procedures and the ensuing expansion of the installed base of imaging equipment across hospitals, private clinics and diagnostic centers across the world as evidenced by the multi-billion dollar size of the medical imaging equipment market.
As the baseline for providing patient diagnosis, medical imaging equipment represents the most valuable asset in healthcare facilities and not surprisingly significant focus is shed on enhancing life of these equipment, while simultaneously reducing the total cost of ownership. Preventive and proactive maintenance is therefore gaining in prominence and importance. In addition, implementation of clinical technology lifecycle management programs is helping bring regular and timely equipment maintenance into the spotlight. As hospital grapple with the challenge of curbing costs, on-demand access to high-talent equipment maintenance and repair is rising in popularity.
Other noteworthy trends in the market include establishment of advanced imaging centers and the ensuing expansion of addressable market opportunity; growing demand for refurbished medical imaging equipment; increased outsourcing of imaging equipment maintenance and repair to specialized third party service providers; growing awareness among care givers over the importance of appropriate use of health technologies for an effectively functioning health system; growing prominence of software based equipment services against the backdrop of the growing number of imaging equipment integrated with cloud connectivity and other software defined functions.
The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by developed healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of advanced imaging technologies which require routine maintenance, inspection and calibration.
Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.8% through the analysis period led by factors such as growing population with rising healthcare needs, increasing disposable income and per capita healthcare spending, developing healthcare infrastructure, establishment of new hospitals and healthcare institutions, focus on safe and effective use of medical products and technologies, implementation of policy frameworks in hospitals for health technology management and assessment, rising patient awareness over the availability of advanced medical imaging technologies, and growing prominence of affordable medical tourism services including diagnostic services in low cost Asian countries.
