Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Purity Methane Gas Market by Storage & Distribution and Transportation, Application (Chemical Synthesis, Heat Detection, R &D Laboratory, Transistors & Sensors, Power Electronic), End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global High Purity methane gas market is estimated to be USD 6.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. High Purity methane gas finds applications in various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, chemical, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, medical and others due to its unique properties. The electrical & electronics segment led the High Purity methane gas market in 2019, accounting for a share of 26.6%, in terms of value

Chemical Synthesis is the fastest-growing application segment in the High Purity methane gas market. The growth is The growth in this segment is attributed to the rising demand for high-purity methane gas as a raw material for the production of methanol, synthetic ammonia, hydrogen, acetylene, carbon black, and carbon disulfide, among others. It accounted for a share of about 20.5% of the High Purity methane gas market, in terms of volume, in 2019.

North America is the largest and fastest-growing market of high Purity methane gas, with US being the major emerging market. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for High Purity methane gas from the electrical & electrnics and chemical industries. US is a major manufacturer of High Purity methane gas and had the highest consumption of high purity methane gas. It accounted for a share of about 79.6% of the High Purity methane gas market, in terms of volume, in 2019.

The High Purity methane gas market comprises major solution providers, such as Osaka Gas (Japan), Sumitomo Seika (Japan), Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), and Matheson Tric-Gas Inc. (US)., among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the High Purity methane gas market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits:

Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the High Purity methane gas market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa

Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in High Purity methane gas market

Identifying high-potential opportunities for High Purity methane gas

Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 High Purity Methane Gas Market, by Storage & Distribution and Transportation

7 High Purity Methane Gas Market, by Application

8 High Purity Methane Gas Market, by End-Use Industry

9 High Purity Methane Gas Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Winning Imperatives, Current Focus and Strategies & Right to Win)

Advanced Specialty Gases

AGT International

Air Liquide

American Welding & Gas

Axcel Gases

Bhuruka Gases

Chemix Gases

Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Ltd.

Cryocarb

Electronic Fluorocarbons, LLC

Gas Innovation

Linde plc

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Messer Group

Middlesex Gases & Technologies

Osaka Gas

Qingdao Guida Special Gas Co. Ltd

Scientific Gas Australia

Sumitomo Seika

Taiyo Nippon Sanso India

Wuhan Newradar Special Gas Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fltpe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900