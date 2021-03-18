ENDEAVOUR REPORTS RECORD FY-2020 RESULTS
Operating Cash Flow up 148% l Net Debt reduced by $603m to reach $75m Net Cash position l Buyback program approved
| Q4 & FY-2020 HIGHLIGHTS
George Town, March 18, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, with highlights provided in the table below.
Table 1: Consolidated Highlights
| In US$ million unless otherwise specified,
inclusive of Agbaou which was sold on March 1, 2021.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Δ FY-2020 vs. FY-2019
|PRODUCTION AND AISC HIGHLIGHTS
|Gold Production1, koz
|344
|244
|178
|908
|651
|+40%
|All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz
|803
|906
|819
|873
|818
|+7%
|CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
|Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital
|311
|223
|70
|705
|287
|+145%
|Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital1, $/share
|1.91
|1.37
|0.64
|5.14
|2.62
|+97%
|Operating Cash Flow
|364
|202
|120
|749
|302
|+148%
|Operating Cash Flow1, $/share
|2.23
|1.24
|1.10
|5.46
|2.75
|+99%
|PROFITABILITY HIGHLIGHTS
|Net earnings/(loss) Attr. to Shareholders1
|30
|59
|(113)
|112
|(141)
|n.a.
|Net Earnings per Share1, $/share
|0.19
|0.36
|(0.69)
|0.82
|(1.29)
|n.a.
|Adjusted Net Earnings Attr. to Shareholders1
|166
|76
|37
|345
|74
|+368%
|Adjusted Net Earnings per Share1, $/share
|1.02
|0.47
|0.34
|2.51
|0.67
|+275%
|FINANCIAL POSITION HIGHLIGHT1
|Net Cash (Net Debt)1
|75
|(175)
|(528)
|75
|(528)
|n.a.
1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A.
Sebastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: “2020 was a transformational year for Endeavour as we consolidated our strategic position in West Africa, creating a resilient business capable of rewarding our shareholders through the cycle. Our business is underpinned by long-life and low-cost cash-generative mines, robust organic growth opportunities and a strong focus on contributing to socio-economic development wherever we operate.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, we delivered record results as we realized the full benefits from the integration of the SEMAFO assets and the ramp-up of the high grade Kari Pump deposit at Houndé. For the eighth consecutive year, we met or exceeded our annual production and AISC guidance, and notably achieved record production in 2020 as both our internally developed and acquired operations delivered strong performances.
Looking ahead to 2021, we are focused on progressing our organic growth opportunities through mine life extensions, asset optimization, and green and brownfield exploration. The most promising of these is the Phase 1 and 2 expansions at Sabodala-Massawa which will help transform the mine into a tier-one asset.
We are also excited to continue working towards a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange as we seek to broaden our appeal to a wider group of potential investors. We believe that our robust business, upcoming catalysts, and our attractive shareholder return program, which offers an attractive dividend that will be supplemented with the introduction of a share buyback program, offers a compelling value proposition for both existing and new shareholders.”
Management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday March 18, at 8:30am Toronto time (ET) to discuss the Company's Q4 and FY-2020 financial and operating results. For instructions on how to participate please refer to page 30.
UPCOMING CATALYSTS
The key upcoming expected catalysts are summarized in the table below.
Table 2: Key Upcoming Catalysts
|TIMING
|CATALYST
|Q2-2021
|Afema
|Initial resource estimate
|Q2-2021
|Corporate
|Capital Markets Day
|Q2-2021
|Corporate
|Premium LSE Listing
|Q4-2021
|Sabodala-Massawa
|Completion of Phase 1 plant upgrades
|Q4-2021
|Sabodala-Massawa
|Completion of Definitive Feasibility Study for Phase 2
|Q4-2021
|Fetekro
|Completion of Definitive Feasibility Study
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS PROGRAM
2020 PRO FORMA GUIDANCE ACHIEVED
Table 3: Preliminary Pro Forma Group Production and AISC1
|FY-2020
|FULL YEAR GUIDANCE
|Gold Production, koz
|1,066
|995
|—
|1,095
|All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz
|890
|865
|—
|915
1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the latest available MD&A. Endeavour believes that operating and financial figures for SEMAFO are representative of the period ended June 30, 2020 as the Transaction closed on July 1, 2020. Figures presented and disclosed relating to SEMAFO operations represent classifications and calculations performed using consistent historical SEMAFO methodologies. Potential differences may include, but not limited to, classification of corporate costs and operating expenses, classification of mining, processing, and site G&A costs, classification of capitalized waste as sustaining and non-sustaining, valuation of stockpiles and gold in circuit. Pro Forma information has not been adjusted and is comprised of the simple sum of information provided for each of Endeavour and SEMAFO.
Q4-2020 AND FULL YEAR 2020 SUMMARY
Table 4: Consolidated Group Production
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
| December 31, 2020
| September 30, 2020
| December 31, 2019
| December 31, 2020
| December 31, 2019
|(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis)
|Houndé
|101
|62
|55
|277
|223
|Ity CIL
|61
|44
|60
|213
|190
|Mana1
|61
|60
|—
|121
|—
|Karma
|28
|22
|27
|98
|97
|Boungou1
|64
|30
|—
|94
|—
|Ity Heap Leach
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3
|PRODUCTION FROM CONT. OPERATIONS
|315
|219
|143
|803
|513
|Agbaou2
|28
|25
|35
|105
|138
|GROUP PRODUCTION
|344
|244
|178
|908
|651
1Included for the post acquisition period commencing July 1, 2020. 2Divested on March 1, 2021.
Table 5: Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs1
|(All amounts in US$/oz)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Houndé
|612
|865
|878
|836
|862
|Ity CIL
|1,054
|774
|697
|808
|616
|Mana2
|802
|896
|—
|854
|—
|Karma
|1,132
|1,073
|755
|1,007
|903
|Boungou2
|532
|752
|—
|609
|—
|Ity Heap Leach
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,086
|Corporate G&A
|28
|20
|19
|29
|32
|AISC FROM CONT. OPERATIONS
|779
|881
|812
|853
|824
|Agbaou3
|1,066
|1,139
|846
|1,027
|796
|GROUP AISC
|803
|906
|819
|873
|818
1This is a non-GAAP measure. 2Included for the post acquisition period commencing July 1, 2020. 3Divested on March 1, 2021.
CASH FLOW BASED ON ALL-IN MARGIN APPROACH
The table below presents the cash flow for Endeavour for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2020, based on the All-In Margin, with accompanying notes below.
Table 6: Reconciliation of All-In Margin to Free Cash Flow1
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
| Dec. 31,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Dec. 31,
2019
| Dec.31,
2020
| Dec.31,
2019
|GOLD PRODUCTION, koz
|315
|219
|143
|803
|513
|GOLD SOLD, koz
|(Note 1)
|301
|236
|139
|809
|512
|Realized gold price, $/oz
|(Note 2)
|1,841
|1,840
|1,434
|1,761
|1,358
|REVENUE
|553
|435
|199
|1,424
|695
|Total cash costs1
|(Note 3)
|(210)
|(187)
|(106)
|(606)
|(374)
|Corporate costs
|(8)
|(5)
|(3)
|(24)
|(21)
|Sustaining capital1
|(Note 4)
|(16)
|(16)
|(3)
|(61)
|(27)
|ALL-IN SUSTAINING MARGIN FROM CONT. OPERATIONS
|319
|227
|86
|734
|273
|All-in Sustaining Margin from discontinued operations1
|22
|18
|20
|77
|83
|ALL-IN SUSTAINING MARGIN1
|341
|245
|106
|811
|356
|Less: Non-sustaining capital1
|(Note 5)
|(39)
|(26)
|(20)
|(105)
|(57)
|Less: Non-sustaining exploration1
|(Note 6)
|(23)
|(8)
|(2)
|(63)
|(39)
|ALL-IN MARGIN1
|278
|211
|84
|642
|259
|Growth projects1
|(Note 7)
|(4)
|0
|(2)
|(8)
|(94)
|Exploration expense2
|(1)
|(1)
|0
|(5)
|(10)
|Changes in working capital, other non-cash changes
|(Note 8)
|35
|(10)
|42
|12
|(7)
|Interest paid
|(Note 9)
|(6)
|(11)
|(6)
|(34)
|(33)
|Taxes paid
|(Note 10)
|(47)
|(34)
|(14)
|(109)
|(66)
|Other operating cash flow changes 3
|(Note 11)
|4
|(10)
|(8)
|(24)
|(10)
|FREE CASH FLOW1
|261
|146
|96
|476
|38
|Acquisition costs
|(Note 12)
|(14)
|(19)
|(5)
|(33)
|(5)
|Reimbursement of expenditures on mining interest
|(Note 13)
|0
|22
|0
|22
|0
|Cash flows (used in)/ generated from investing activities, excluding expenditures on mining interests 3
|(Note 14)
|(13)
|95
|(11)
|91
|(17)
|Cash flows (used in)/ generated from financing activities, excluding interest paid 4
|(Note 15)
|(39)
|(74)
|(10)
|(28)
|55
|Cash flows used in financing activities by discontinued operations
|(Note 16)
|(8)
|0
|0
|(9)
|(7)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|4
|2
|0
|7
|0
|CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) FOR THE PERIOD
|191
|172
|70
|525
|66
1Non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section for further details.
2Exploration expense per the statement of comprehensive (loss)/earnings. This cash outflow relates to expenditure on greenfield exploration activity.
3 Other operating cash flow changes is the sum of cash paid on settlement of DSUs and PSUs, cash paid on settlement of other financial assets and liabilities, and foreign exchange gain/loss as disclosed in the consolidated statement of cash flows
4 Investing activities excluding expenditures on mining interests consists of the investing cash flows from continuing operations less expenditures on mining interests, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
NOTES:
1) Gold sales increased by 96koz in Q4-2020 compared to Q3-2020 as a result of increased sales across all mines. Gold sales increased for FY-2020 compared to FY-2019 due to higher production at Houndé, Karma and Ity (which was commissioned in Q2-2019), in addition to the newly acquired Mana and Boungou mines.
2) The realized gold price for FY-2020 was $1,761/oz compared to $1,358/oz for FY-2019, inclusive of the Karma stream and short term gold contracts. The Karma stream amounted to 5,000 ounces sold in Q4-2020 and 20,000 ounces sold in FY-2020 at 20% of spot prices. The short term gold contracts, amounted to 124,235 ounces for FY-2020 at an average price of $1,762/oz. There were no short-term gold contracts in Q4-2020 and there are no further gold hedges outstanding.
3) Total cash costs increased in Q4-2020 compared to Q3-2020 and in FY-2020 compared to FY-2019 due to increased production and higher royalty cost in FY-2020 compared to FY-2019.
4) As shown in the table below, the total sustaining capital expenditure decreased slightly for Q4-2020 over Q3-2020 due to a decrease at Karma, Mana and Agbaou, which was partially offset by an increase at Ity, while Houndé and Boungou remained flat. The total sustaining capital expenditure for FY-2020 increased compared to FY-2019 mainly due to scheduled waste capitalization at Houndé and Ity and the inclusion of the Mana and Boungou mines. Further details by asset are provided in the mine sections below.
Table 7: Sustaining Capital
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Ity CIL
|3
|2
|0
|9
|0
|Karma
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|Houndé
|7
|7
|3
|37
|23
|Mana
|3
|5
|n.a.
|8
|n.a.
|Boungou
|1
|1
|n.a
|2
|n.a
|Consolidated sustaining capital
|16
|16
|3
|61
|27
|Agbaou
|2
|4
|3
|12
|16
|Total sustaining capital from all operations
|18
|20
|6
|73
|43
5) As shown in the table below, the total non-sustaining capital expenditure increased for Q4-2020 over Q3-2020 mainly due to the construction of the tailings storage facility ("TSF") stage 3 lift and community resettlement compensation at Ity, and pre-stripping at the Wona pit at Mana. The total non-sustaining capital spend for FY-2020 increased compared to FY-2019, mainly due to the TSF raise, waste capitalization and community resettlement compensation at Ity, waste capitalization and resettlement costs for the Kari Pump area at Houndé, the addition of the acquired Mana and Boungou assets while spend decreased at Karma and Agbaou. Further details by asset are provided in the mine sections below.
Table 8: Non-Sustaining Capital
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Ity
|12
|4
|1
|37
|1
|Karma
|3
|2
|11
|10
|27
|Houndé
|5
|7
|7
|20
|17
|Mana
|18
|10
|n.a
|28
|n.a
|Boungou
|1
|1
|n.a
|2
|n.a
|Agbaou
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Non-mining
|1
|2
|0
|7
|4
|Total non-sustaining capital
|39
|26
|20
|105
|57
6) The non-sustaining exploration capital spend of $63.3 million for FY-2020 continued to remain high, in line with Endeavour’s strategic objective of unlocking exploration value through its drilling campaign. Spend ramped up again in Q4-2020 following the decrease in Q3-2020 due to a decrease in drilling as a result of the the rainy season.
7) Growth project spend decreased from $94.1 million in FY-2019 to $7.7 million in FY-2020 as the Ity CIL plant was completed in Q1-2019. The amount for FY-2020 of $7.7 million relates mainly to Kalana.
8) The tables below summarize the Q4-2020 and FY-2020 working capital movements.
Table 9: Working Capital Movement ─ Q4-2020 compared to Q3-2020
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
| Dec. 31,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2020
|Q4-2020 Comments
|Trade and other receivables
|+35
|(13)
|Inflow mainly due to gold sales receivable that were outstanding at Q3-2020 received in Q4-2020
|Trade and other payables
|+48
|(1)
|Increase as at Q4-2020 due to increase in tax accruals
|Inventories
|+4
|+1
|Increase relates to the reduction of GIC at Karma offset by an increase of stockpiles at Ity
|Prepaid expenses and other
|—
|(8)
|No movement in the quarter
|Changes in long-term assets
|(12)
|+2
|Outflow mainly relates to the prepayment of mining contractor at Boungou
|Other non-cash adjustments
|(39)
|+9
|Other non-cash adjustments mainly consist of depreciation related to the PPA fair value bump recognized on the acquisition of SEMAFO
|Total
|35
|(10)
Table 10: Working Capital Movement ─ FY-2020 compared to FY-2019
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
| Dec. 31,
2020
| Dec. 31,
2019
|FY-2020 Comments
|Trade and other receivables
|+4
|+21
|Due to timing of gold sales
|Trade and other payables
|+43
|+8
|Increase due to inclusion of Mana and Boungou post-acquisition
|Inventories
|+45
|(14)
|Increase relates to the reduction of GIC at Karma offset by an increase of stockpiles at Ity
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(10)
|(2)
|Prepayments relate to prepayments to contractors at Mana
|Changes in long-term assets
|(7)
|(17)
|Outflow mainly relates to the prepayment of mining contractor at Boungou
|Other non-cash adjustments
|(62)
|(4)
|Other non-cash adjustments mainly consist of depreciation related to the PPA fair value bump recognized on the acquisition of SEMAFO
|Total
|+12
|(7)
9) Interest paid decreased by $5.1 million in Q4-2020 as the convertible bond semi-annual coupon is paid in the first and third quarter of each year.
10) Taxes paid increased by $13.0 million and $32.6 million in Q4-2020 compared to Q3-2020 mainly due to withholding tax payments on a dividend declared at Agbaou during Q4-2020. The withholding tax payment is also the main cause for the increase in taxes paid for FY-2020, which increased by $42.9 million compared to the previous year.
Table 11: Tax Payments
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
| Dec. 31, 2020
| Sept. 30 2020
| Dec. 31, 2019
| Dec. 31, 2020
| Dec. 31, 2019
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|Karma
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Ity
|2
|17
|0
|27
|13
|Houndé
|5
|7
|8
|19
|39
|Kalana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mana
|0
|0
|n.a
|1
|n.a
|Boungou
|0
|1
|n.a
|1
|n.a
|Exploration
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Corporate
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Taxes from continuing operations
|10
|26
|14
|53
|61
|Agbaou
|33
|8
|0
|52
|4
|Consolidated taxes paid
|43
|34
|14
|105
|66
11) Other operating cash flow changes is the sum of cash paid on settlement of DSUs and PSUs, cash paid on settlement of other financial assets and liabilities, and foreign exchange gain/loss as disclosed in the consolidated statement of cash flows. FY-2020 has increased by $436.0 million relative to FY-2019 due primarily to the increase in the Company’s earnings from mine operations, driven by the acquisition of SEMAFO and the inclusion of the results of operations at Mana and Boungou for the last six months of the year, as well as the higher gold price over the course of the year for all of the Company’s operations. Cash settlements on hedge programs for FY-2020 includes a $22million realized loss on gold collar, and an inflow of $7 million related to short-term forward sales in FY-2020. The collar expired at the end of June 2020 with the final payment on the collar in early Q3-2020.
12) Cash paid for acquisition costs relate to M&A activities and for advisory fees related to the SEMAFO and Teranga acquisitions. $19.3 million and $13.6 million was paid in Q3-2020 and Q4-2020 respectively.
13) Reimbursement of expenditure on mining interest of $22.2 million relates to cash proceeds from a mining contractor for previously capitalized plant expenditures at Karma.
14) Includes proceeds of $10.3 million received on sale of mining equipment and other assets and $93 million of cash was acquired through the SEMAFO transaction, reduced by a loss on disposal of assets of $7.3 million, and further offset by $5.4 million cash paid for the additional interest in the Ity Mine.
15) $120.0 million was drawn on the RCF as a proactive measure in Q1-2020 to secure the Company’s liquidity as part of its COVID-19 business continuity program. During Q3-2020, the $120.0 million was repaid along with the existing $30.0 million of debt acquired with the SEMAFO transaction, resulting in $150.0 million of debt repaid during the year. Financing fees and lease repayments increased significantly in Q4-2020 compared to Q3-2020 as a result of the finance lease repayment of $53.7 million as the remaining outstanding financing arrangements were repaid at the Ity and Houndé mines. The amount for FY-2020 increased compared to the corresponding period of FY-2019 mainly due to the $60.4 million increase of finance lease repayments, as well as the interest accrued from the $120.0 million drawn from the RCF during Q2-2020 which was subsequently repaid in Q3-2020. In Q3-2020, net proceeds of $100.0 million were received from the La Mancha investment, who exercised its anti-dilution right in support of the SEMAFO acquisition. A dividend of $8.6 million was declared in Q2-2020 and paid in Q4-2020 by the Mana mine to minority shareholders.
16) Cash flows from discontinued operations relate to the Agbaou Mine which was classified as asset held for sale at year-end with the sale finalized in Q1-2020.
NET CASH FLOW, NET DEBT AND LIQUIDITY SOURCES
Table 12: Cash Flow and Net Debt Position for Endeavour
| THREE MONTHS
ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
| Dec. 31,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Dec. 31,
2019
| Dec. 31,
2020
| Dec. 31,
2019
|Net cash from (used in), as per cash flow statement:
|Operating activities
|(Note 19)
|364
|202
|120
|749
|302
|Investing activities
|(Note 20)
|(97)
|42
|(40)
|(160)
|(252)
|Financing activities
|(Note 21)
|(80)
|(75)
|(10)
|(71)
|15
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|4
|3
|0
|7
|0
|INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH
|191
|172
|70
|525
|66
|Cash position at beginning of period
|523
|352
|120
|190
|124
|CASH POSITION AT END OF PERIOD
|(Note 22)
|715
|523
|190
|715
|190
|Equipment financing
|(Note 23)
|0
|(58)
|(78)
|0
|(78)
|Convertible senior bond
|(Note 24)
|(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|Drawn portion of revolving credit facility
|(Note 25)
|(310)
|(310)
|(310)
|(310)
|(310)
|NET CASH / (DEBT) POSITION
|(Note 26)
|75
|(175)
|(528)
|75
|(528)
|Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio
|(Note 26)
|n.a.
|0.29x
|1.48x
|n.a.
|1.48x
Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP measures. For a discussion regarding the company’s use of Non-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.
NOTES:
19) Operating cash flow amounted to a record $364 million in Q4-2020, an increase of $162 million compared to Q3-2020 mainly driven by increased production and a significant working capital inflow as described in Note 8 above.
Operating cash flow increased by $447 million in FY-2020 compared to FY-2019, amounting to $749 million. The increase is mainly as a result of the significant working capital inflow in FY-2020 compared to the outflow in FY-2019, increased production at a higher realized gold price and the addition of the Mana and Boungou operations for the last six months of the year. Further insights into the working capital inflow have been provided in Note 8 above.
20) Net cash used in investing activities for Q4-2020 amounted to an outflow of $97 million decreasing relative to Q3-2020 mainly due to higher expenditures on mining interests of $82 million, a decrease in long term inventory of $12 million as a result of stockpiles at Ity being reclassified as long-term assets.
Net cash used in investing activities for FY-2020 amounted to an outflow of $160 million, a positive increase of $91 million relative to FY-2019 due to cash inflows of $93 million from the acquisition of SEMAFO, as well as a positive change on long-term assets of $9.2 million, which are offset by an increase in expenditures on mining interests of $28 million due to the larger portfolio of assets. Within the expenditures on mining interests, growth project spend decreased from $94 million in FY-2019 to $8 million in FY-2020 as the Ity CIL plant construction was completed in Q1-2019, while the amount for FY-2020 of $8 million relates mainly to Kalana.
21) Net cash generated in financing activities for FY-2020 was $71 million, which is inclusive of the proceeds from the $100 million La Mancha investment as part of the SEMAFO acquisition. In Q1-2020, as a precaution relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, $120 million was drawdown on the RCF, which was repaid in Q3-2020 along with the SEMAFO Macquarie loan facility of $30 million. The FY-2020 financing activity increased due to additional costs related to the extension of the RCF, completed in September 2020, increased interest payments of $34 million and repayments of $83 million on finance lease obligations. The Company also paid dividends of $28.2 million during the year to its non-controlling interests compared to $1.1 million in the prior year.
The outflow of $80 million for Q4-2020 increased significantly compared to comparative quarters due to the repayment of the remaining finance lease obligations for approximately $50.4 million in addition to the finance costs related to those liabilities throughout the year.
22) At year-end, Endeavour’s liquidity remained strong with $715 million of cash on hand and $120 million undrawn on the RCF.
23) The equipment finance lease obligations decreased by $58 million in Q4-2020 as the remaining finance obligations were repaid in full.
24) In 2018, Endeavour issued a $330 million convertible note, maturing in February 2023.
25) The $120 million drawdown made on the RCF in Q1-2020 was reimbursed in Q3-2020.
26) Net Cash amounted to $75 million at quarter-end, marking a Net Debt decrease of $603 million compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE
Table 13: Operating Cash Flow Before and After Non-Cash Working Capital Per Share
| In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
| Dec. 31,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Dec. 31,
2029
| Dec. 31,
2020
| Dec. 31,
2029
|Cash flows generated from operating activities
|364
|202
|120
|749
|302
|Changes in working capital1
|(98)
|21
|(50)
|(89)
|(15)
|Taxes on additional dividend declared at Agbaou
|45
|—
|—
|45
|—
|Adjusted operating cash flows before working capital
|311
|223
|70
|705
|287
|Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in thousands
|163
|163
|110
|137
|110
|Adjusted operating cash flow per share from all operations
|2.23
|1.24
|1.10
|5.46
|2.75
|Adjusted operating cash flow before working capital per share from all operations
|1.91
|1.37
|0.64
|5.14
|2.62
|EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|Cash generated from operating activities by discontinued operations
|(20)
|29
|28
|38
|96
|Cash generated from operating activities by continuing operations
|384
|173
|92
|711
|206
|Changes in working capital from continuing operations
|(87)
|22
|(47)
|(82)
|(13)
|Operating cash flows before working capital from continuing operations
|297
|195
|45
|629
|193
|Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in thousands
|163
|163
|110
|137
|110
|Operating cash flow per share from continuing operations
|2.36
|1.06
|0.84
|5.18
|1.87
|Operating cash flow per share before working capital from continuing operations
|1.82
|1.20
|0.41
|4.59
|1.75
Operating Cash Flow Per Share is a Non-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company’s use of Non-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.
ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
Table 14: Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings
| In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|QUARTER ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
| Dec. 31,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Dec. 31,
2029
| Dec. 31,
2020
| Dec. 31,
2029
|TOTAL NET EARNINGS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|30
|69
|(113)
|112
|(141)
|Adjustments
|149
|10
|153
|246
|211
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|179
|79
|40
|358
|70
|Less portion attributable to non-controlling interests
|15
|13
|11
|46
|34
|ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|164
|67
|29
|312
|36
|Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in millions
|163
|163
|110
|137
|110
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC)
| 1.00
| 0.41
| 0.26
| 2.28
| 0.33
|FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|Add back adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation from discontinued operations (Agbaou)
|3
|9
|8
|32
|37
|Add back adjusted net earnings from discontinued operations (Agbaou) per share
|0.02
|0.06
|0.07
|0.24
|0.34
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS PER SHARE FROM ALL OPERATIONS
|1.02
|0.47
|0.34
|2.51
|0.67
Adjusted Net Earnings is a Non-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company’s use of Non-GAAP Measures, please see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" in the MD&A.
2021 OUTLOOK
Table 15: 2021 Consolidated Production Guidance
|(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis)
|2021 GUIDANCE
|Ity
|230
|—
|250
|Karma
|80
|—
|90
|Houndé
|240
|—
|260
|Mana
|170
|—
|190
|Boungou
|180
|—
|200
|Sabodala-Massawa
|310
|—
|330
|Wahgnion
|140
|—
|155
|PRODUCTION FROM CONT. OPERATIONS
|1,350
|—
|1,475
|Agbaou (sale on March 1, 2021)
|15
|—
|20
|TOTAL PRODUCTION
|1,365
|—
|1,495
Table 16: 2021 Consolidated AISC Guidance1
|(All amounts in US$/oz)
|2021 GUIDANCE
|Ity
|800
|—
|850
|Karma
|1,220
|—
|1,300
|Houndé
|855
|—
|905
|Mana
|975
|—
|1,050
|Boungou
|690
|—
|740
|Sabodala-Massawa
|690
|—
|740
|Wahgnion
|940
|—
|990
|Corporate G&A
|30
|Sustaining exploration
|5
|AISC FROM CONT. OPERATIONS
|840
|—
|890
|Agbaou (sale on March 1, 2021)
|1,050
|—
|1,125
|TOTAL AISC
|850
|—
|900
1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the most recent MD&A for Endeavour and refer to the non-IFRS measures note in this press release. Consolidated AISC guidance is based on $1,500/oz gold price.
Table 17: 2021 Consolidated Mine Capital Expenditure Guidance
|(All amounts in US$m)
|SUSTAINING CAPITAL
|NON-SUSTAINING CAPITAL
|Ity
|28
|27
|Karma
|11
|5
|Houndé
|39
|13
|Mana
|27
|62
|Boungou
|19
|22
|Sabodala-Massawa
|35
|47
|Wahgnion
|14
|26
|MINE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM CONT. OPERATIONS
|172
|201
|Agbaou
|1
|0
|TOTAL MINE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|173
|201
Table 18: 2021 Consolidated Growth and Corporate Capital Expenditure Guidance
|(All amounts in US$m)
|2021 GUIDANCE
|Sabodala-Massawa
|25
|Fetekro
|6
|Kalana
|6
|Golden Hill
|3
|Bantou
|1
|Corporate
|5
|TOTAL
|46
Table 19: 2021 Consolidated Exploration Guidance
|(All amounts in US$m)
|2021 GUIDANCE
|Sabodala-Massawa
|~13
|Wahgnion
|~12
|Ity
|~9
|Mana
|~8
|Houndé
|~7
|Boungou
|~7
|Karma
|~0
|MINE SUBTOTAL
|~56
|Greenfield and development projects
|~14 - 34
|TOTAL
|$70 - 90
OPERATIONAL DETAILS BY MINE
HOUNDÉ MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
FY-2020 vs FY-2019 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 20: Houndé Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Q4-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,120
|1,231
|622
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|10,741
|9,933
|9,298
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|4.07
|7.07
|13.94
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,117
|1,010
|1,052
|Grade, g/t
|3.06
|2.06
|1.78
|Recovery rate, %
|94
|92
|92
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|101
|62
|55
|Total cash cost/oz
|541
|753
|823
|AISC/OZ
|612
|865
|878
Table 21: Houndé Yearly Performance Indicator
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|FY-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|5,324
|2,969
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|43,495
|38,194
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|7.17
|11.87
|Tonnes milled, kt
|4,228
|4,144
|Grade, g/t
|2.21
|1.83
|Recovery rate, %
|93
|93
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|277
|223
|Total cash cost/oz
|703
|761
|AISC/OZ
|836
|862
2021 Outlook
2020 Exploration Program
2021 Exploration Program
ITY MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
FY-2020 vs FY-2019 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 22: Ity CIL Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Q4-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,660
|2,352
|1,571
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|6,546
|6,322
|3,606
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.46
|1.69
|1.30
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,456
|1,307
|1,318
|Grade, g/t
|1.72
|1.34
|1.69
|Recovery rate, %
|76
|81
|80
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|61
|44
|60
|Total cash cost/oz
|989
|727
|697
|AISC/OZ
|1,054
|774
|697
Table 23: Ity CIL Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|FY-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|8,571
|5,733
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|23,469
|14,053
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.74
|1.45
|Tonnes milled, kt
|5,353
|3,693
|Grade, g/t
|1.57
|1.88
|Recovery rate, %
|79
|86
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|213
|190
|Total cash cost/oz
|765
|613
|AISC/OZ
|808
|616
2021 Outlook
2020 Exploration Program
2021 Exploration Program
BOUNGOU MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 24: Boungou Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|335
|124
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|2,240
|294
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|5.69
|1.38
|Tonnes milled, kt
|333
|308
|Grade, g/t
|6.92
|3.15
|Recovery rate, %
|96
|95
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|64
|30
|Total cash cost/oz
|513
|737
|AISC/OZ
|532
|752
Table 25: Boungou Pro Forma Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|459
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|2,534
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|4.53
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,111
|Grade, g/t
|4.79
|Recovery rate, %
|95
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|155
|Total cash cost/oz
|602
|AISC/OZ
|618
2021 Outlook
2020 Exploration Program
2021 Exploration Program
MANA MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 26: Mana Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|OP tonnes ore mined, kt
|435
|465
|OP total tonnes mined, kt
|9,227
|6,416
|OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|20.21
|12.80
|UG tonnes ore mined, kt
|215
|197
|Tonnes milled, kt
|629
|593
|Grade, g/t
|3.33
|3.43
|Recovery rate, %
|90
|95
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|61
|60
|Total cash cost/oz
|740
|711
|AISC/OZ
|802
|896
Table 27: Mana Pro Forma Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|OP tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,502
|OP total tonnes mined, kt
|24,502
|OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|15.32
|UG tonnes ore mined, kt
|714
|Tonnes milled, kt
|2,433
|Grade, g/t
|3.02
|Recovery rate, %
|93
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|219
|Total cash cost/oz
|694
|AISC/OZ
|867
2021 Outlook
2020 Exploration Program
2021 Exploration Program
KARMA MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
FY-2020 vs FY-2019 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 28: Karma Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Q4-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,253
|1,011
|907
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|5,012
|4,392
|4,648
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|3.00
|3.35
|4.13
|Tonnes stacked, kt
|1,327
|1,192
|1,134
|Grade, g/t
|0.78
|0.76
|0.96
|Recovery rate, %
|72
|72
|84
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|28
|22
|27
|Total cash cost/oz
|1,103
|1,007
|749
|AISC/OZ
|1,132
|1,073
|755
Table 29: Karma Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|FY-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|4,781
|3,745
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|19,158
|19,435
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|3.01
|4.19
|Tonnes milled, kt
|4,871
|4,196
|Grade, g/t
|0.84
|0.91
|Recovery rate, %
|77
|82
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|98
|97
|Total cash cost/oz
|956
|872
|AISC/OZ
|1,007
|903
2021 Outlook
2020 Exploration Program
2021 Exploration Program
SABODALA-MASSAWA MINE
2021 Outlook
Plant Expansion
2020 Exploration Program
2021 Exploration Program
WAHGNION MINE
2021 Outlook
2021 Exploration Program
AGBAOU MINE (SOLD 1 MARCH 2021)
Agbaou Sale Insights
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
FY-2020 vs FY-2019 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 30: Agbaou Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Q4-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|433
|527
|580
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|4,383
|6,095
|6,341
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|9.13
|10.56
|9.94
|Tonnes milled, kt
|691
|641
|662
|Grade, g/t
|1.37
|1.29
|1.55
|Recovery rate, %
|93
|94
|96
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|28
|25
|35
|Total cash cost/oz
|1,001
|985
|760
|AISC/OZ
|1,066
|1,139
|846
Table 31: Agbaou Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|FY-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,376
|2,183
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|22,159
|25,349
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|8.33
|10.60
|Tonnes milled, kt
|2,739
|2,699
|Grade, g/t
|1.28
|1.62
|Recovery rate, %
|94
|95
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|105
|138
|Total cash cost/oz
|908
|677
|AISC/OZ
|1,027
|796
2021 Outlook
PROJECTS UPDATE
Table 32: PFS Summary
|FETEKRO
|KALANA
|LIFE OF MINE PRODUCTION
|Mine life, years
|9.5
|11
|Strip ratio, W:O
|10.3
|6.7
|Tonnes processed, Mt
|32
|36
|Grade processed, Au g/t
|2.0
|1.6
|Gold contained processed, Moz
|2.1
|1.8
|Average recovery rate, %
|95
|90
|Gold production, Moz
|2.0
|1.7
|Average annual production, kozpa
|209
|150
|Cash costs, $/oz
|684
|785
|AISC, $/oz1
|838
|901
|AVERAGE FOR YEARS 1 TO 5
|Production, kozpa
|220
|186
|Cash costs, $/oz
|751
|589
|AISC, $/oz1
|916
|679
|CAPITAL COST
|Upfront capital cost, $m
|338
|297
|ENVIRONMENTAL DATA
|GHG Emissions Intensity2, t CO2e/oz
|0.36
|0.30
|Energy Intensity, GJ/oz
|6.99
|7.65
|1Based on a gold price of $1,500/oz. 2GHG Emissions Intensity calculated as Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
Table 33: Project Economics
|FEKETRO
|KALANA
|Gold Price
|$1,350/oz
|$1,500/oz
|$1,650/oz
|$1,800/oz
|$1,350/oz
|$1,500/oz
|$1,650/oz
|$1,800/oz
|PRE-TAX
|NPV5%, $m
|439
|663
|862
|1,083
|310
|498
|687
|875
|IRR, %
|28
|38
|46
|55
|44
|59
|74
|88
|Payback years1
|3.3
|2.6
|2.2
|1.9
|1.4
|1.1
|0.9
|0.8
|AFTER-TAX
|NPV5%, $m
|308
|479
|630
|799
|204
|331
|458
|584
|IRR, %
|24
|33
|40
|49
|36
|49
|62
|74
|Payback years1
|3.4
|2.7
|2.3
|2.0
|1.5
|1.1
|0.9
|0.8
|1Payback period calculated starting from start of commercial production
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
Table 34: Consolidated Exploration Expenditures
|(All amounts in US$m)
|FY-2020
|2021 GUIDANCE
|Sabodala-Massawa
|n.a.
|~13
|Wahgnion
|n.a.
|~12
|Ity
|16
|~9
|Mana
|3
|~8
|Houndé
|17
|~7
|Boungou
|1
|~7
|Karma
|1
|~0
|MINE SUBTOTAL
|37
|~56
|Greenfield and development projects
|28
|~14 - 34
|TOTAL
|65
|$70 - 90
|Amounts include expensed, sustaining, and non-sustaining exploration expenditures. Amounts may differ from MD&A due to rounding.
GROUP RESERVES AND RESOURCES
Table 35: Reserve and Resource Evolution
|In Moz on a 100% basis
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Δ 2020 vs 2019
|P&P Reserves
|18.0
|7.9
|+10.1
|+128%
|M&I Resources (inclusive of Reserves)
|28.4
|14.7
|+13.7
|+93%
|Inferred Resources
|8.6
|2.3
|+6.3
|+274%
|Notes available in Appendix 3 for the 2020 Mineral Reserves and Resources. For 2019 Reserves and Resource notes, please read the press release dated March 9, 2020 available on the Company’s website
Table 36: Resource and Reserve Gold Price Evolution for Mines
|Au price $/oz
|BOUNGOU
|HOUNDÉ
|ITY
|KARMA
|MANA
|SABODALA-MASSAWA
|WAHGNION
|2020 Reserves
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
| UG at 1,300
OP at 1,500
|1,300
|1,300
|2019 Reserves
|1,200
|1,300
|1,300
|1,350
|1,200
|OP at 1,250 UG at 1,200
|1,250
|2020 Resources
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
| UG at 1,500
OP at 1,700
|1,500
|1,500
|2019 Resources
|1,400
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,400
|1,450
|1,500
CONFERENCE CALL AND LIVE WEBCAST
Management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday March 18, at 8:30am Toronto time (ET) to discuss the Company's Q4 and FY-2020 financial and operating results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
12:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uwqj86xn
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44 (0) 2071 928338
North American toll-free: +18778709135
UK toll-free: 08002796619
Confirmation Code: 4447534
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
QUALIFIED PERSONS
Clinton Bennett, Endeavour's VP Metallurgy and Process Improvement - a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
CONTACT INFORMATION
| Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
| Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com
| Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV and will be seeking a secondary listing as a Premium issuer on the London Stock Exchange during Q2-2021.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements”, including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, the success of exploration activities, the declaration, payment and sustainability of Endeavour’s dividends, the completion of studies, mine life and any potential extensions, the future price of gold, the share buyback program, and the expected timing of a premium listing on the LSE. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates", believes”, “plan”, “target”, “opportunities”, “objective”, “assume”, “intention”, “goal”, “continue”, “estimate”, “potential”, “strategy”, “future”, “aim”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “could”, “would” and similar expressions .
Forward-looking statements, while based on management's reasonable estimates, projections and assumptions at the date the statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions or completion of divestitures; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and the impact of credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; Endeavour’s financial results, cash flows and future prospects being consistent with Endeavour expectations in amounts sufficient to permit sustained dividend payments; the completion of studies on the timelines currently expected, and the results of those studies being consistent with Endeavour’s current expectations; actual results of current exploration activities; production and cost of sales forecasts for Endeavour meeting expectations; unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increases in market prices of mining consumables; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; extreme weather events, natural disasters, supply disruptions, power disruptions, accidents, pit wall slides, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities; changes in national and local government legislation, regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations and changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices in the jurisdictions in which Endeavour operates; disputes, litigation, regulatory proceedings and audits; adverse political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates, including but not limited to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage, civil disturbances, non-renewal of key licenses by government authorities, or the expropriation or nationalization of any of Endeavour’s property; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; environmental hazards; and risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
Some of the indicators used by Endeavour in this press release represent non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are presented as they can provide useful information to assist investors with their evaluation of the pro forma performance. Since the non-IFRS performance measures presented in the below sections do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial performance measures are defined below and reconciled to reported IFRS measures.
Endeavour believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors may find that the total cash cost per ounce sold provided useful information to assist investors with their evaluation of performance and ability to generate cash flow from its operations.
All-in sustaining cost represents the total cash cost plus sustainable capital expenditures and stripping costs presented per ounce sold. Endeavour believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors may find that the all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold better meets their needs by assessing its operating performance and its ability to generate free cash flow.
