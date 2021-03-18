Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Tableware Market by Raw Material Type, by Application, by Geographic Scope, by Competitive Landscape And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biodegradable Tableware Market was valued at USD 2,894.8 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,616.84 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2020 to 2027.



Global Biodegradable Tableware Market Outlook



In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.



Global Biodegradable Tableware Market Competitive Landscape



The Global Biodegradable Tableware market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of manufacturers globally. Some of the major players include Lollicup USA, AL Bayader, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, Eco-Product, Biotrem, CHUK (Yash Papers Limited), Natural Tableware, Ecoware, and Pappco Greenware.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market Geographical Analysis (Cagr %)

3.3 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market, by Raw Material Type (Usd Million)

3.4 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market, by Application (Usd Million)

3.5 Future Market Opportunities

3.6 Global Market Split



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Biodegradable Tableware Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand Due to Rising Number of Fast Food Restaurants and Drive Throughs

4.2.2 Rising Concerns Regarding the Ill-Effects of Plastic

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Improper Management of Waste

4.3.2 Cost of Biodegradable Tableware

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Rising Enforcement of Environmental Laws

4.5 Porters Five Force Model

4.6 Value Chain Analysis



5 Market, by Raw Material Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Plastic

5.3 Paper

5.4 Wood

5.5 Husk

5.6 Others



6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Household



7 Market, by Geography



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Development Strategies

8.3 Company Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

Lollicup USA

AL Bayader

HUHTAMAKI GROUP

Eco-Product

Biotrem

CHUK (Yash Papers Limited)

Natural Tableware

Ecoware

Pappco Greenware

