Bank Norwegian hosts its Capital Markets Day today at 12:00 – 15.00 CET. Please find attached the presentation materials for the capital markets day, including new Financial Targets for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA.

The following Financial Targets will be presented:

Long term profitable lending growth – CAGR above 10% by end 2023 ROE above 20 % in 2023 Distribute excess capital Prioritize growth Deliver on dividend policy (30-60%) through cash dividend and share buy-back.

For further information and to follow the webcast live, please visit our website:

https://www.banknorwegian.no/om-oss/capital-markets-day-2021/

Contact persons:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment