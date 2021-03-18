Bank Norwegian hosts its Capital Markets Day today at 12:00 – 15.00 CET. Please find attached the presentation materials for the capital markets day, including new Financial Targets for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA.
The following Financial Targets will be presented:
For further information and to follow the webcast live, please visit our website:
https://www.banknorwegian.no/om-oss/capital-markets-day-2021/
Contact persons:
CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no
Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
