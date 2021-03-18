Pune, India, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global mechanical ventilators market is predicted to observe substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Being a crucial part of life support system, mechanical ventilators are leveraged for mitigating low oxygen levels amongst patients or the severe shortness of breath due to infections such as COVID-19 or pneumonia.

The following top ten drivers have been responsible for the imminent growth of the industry forecast:

Rising deployment of portable ventilators in Europe

In terms of product type, the Europe mechanical ventilators market share has been bifurcated into portable ventilators and intensive care ventilators. The segment was accountable for over 16% of the total industry share during 2019 and has been amassing greater revenue in the recent years.

This is because the frequency of respiratory diseases and pneumonia has been on the rise across the region. Apart from this factor, the European market for mechanical ventilators has also been gaining from the increased mass casualty accidents.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1366/sample

Adult ventilators sector to exhibit high growth

The adult ventilators segment is set to achieve a significant portion of the overall Europe mechanical ventilators market share by 2026. There is a significant volume of patient pool diagnosed with COPD, asthma, lung cancer, and other respiratory diseases. The provision of adult ventilators have been an indispensable facility across healthcare settings.

Augmented use across anaesthesiology

The anaesthesiology segment of the European mechanical ventilators industry is poised for marked advancement through the coming years. The segment is expected to grow at a 30.2% CAGR through 2026, on account of the vital role of anesthesia in offering pain relief during and post-surgery.

As the number of cardiology, ophthalmology, dermatology, and urology surgeries have been surging, the demand for mechanical ventilators across the anaesthesiology segment is projected to soar.

Identifying high-risk COVID patients in North America

Innovations in the field of medical equipment and medical devices have been spurring the expansion of the North America mechanical ventilators market size . For instance, the development of two new tools for determining which hospitalized COVID patients are at highest risk of requiring mechanical ventilation or of death by the Massachusetts general hospital (MGH) was announced recently in February 2021.

The neonatal segment in the North America mechanical ventilators industry share is likely to attain maximum industry share in terms of ventilator type. The demand across the segment can be accredited to the high frequency of preterm births across the U.S. and Canada.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Mechanical Ventilators Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1363/sample

Rising intensive care admissions across the U.S.

The high rate of intensive care admissions of COVID-19 patients and other high-risk patients across the U.S. has been boosting the North America mechanical ventilators market share.

As per the findings of a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. represented over 95.1% of the total number of COVID-19 patients in North America. The requirement of mechanical ventilators is expected to augment owing to the growing focus of government and private bodies toward the provision of adequate healthcare equipment and medical devices amidst the pandemic.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Air Liquide, Hamilton Medical, ResMed, Getinge AB, Drägerwerk, Fisher & Paykel, Medtronic, and Philips are some major manufacturers of mechanical ventilators in the global market.

High demand across emergency/ transport in Asian countries

The emergency/ transport segment in the APAC mechanical ventilators industry outlook is expected to undergo notable expansion through the coming times, with the rise in medical emergencies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The segment held over 18% of the market share during 2019 and is anticipated to accrue a considerable revenue through 2026.

The high growth rate can be ascribed to the growing threat of COVID infection, coupled with the rising prevalence of asthma, lung diseases, cancer, pneumonia, and bronchitis.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1365/sample

Pressure mode ventilators to pick up pace in Asia

During 2019, the share of pressure mode ventilators in Asia pacific was estimated at $308.8 million. The numerous advantages associated with these ventilators have been encouraging their adoption rate.

They enhance the period for alveolar recruitment, offer protection against barotrauma, improve average airway pressure, and considerably boost patient comfort by enabling easier breathing.

Non-invasive ventilation to gain momentum in Asia Pacific

The industry share from non-invasive ventilators segment was valued at $140 million during 2019, promoted by the higher availability and cost-effectiveness associated with this interface. The growing preference for this technology can be due to the higher convenience, ease, and tolerance as compared with the traditional methods.

Resuscitation application to see substantial adoption

In terms of application, the resuscitation segment in the APAC mechanical ventilators market is expected to command a prominent market share through the forecast years.

The high rate of adoption can be attributed to the increasing frequency of cardiopulmonary resuscitation cases across the region. For instance, in Japan, the number of extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation cases was significantly high during the past few years, necessitating the deployment of ventilators.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com