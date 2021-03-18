New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fixed POS Terminal Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036813/?utm_source=GNW





The global fixed POS terminal market is expected to undergo several transformations during the forecast period. The demand and adoption of contactless EMV-compliant POS terminals are high due to the introduction of cloud-based POS terminals and the high demand for NFC-complaint POS terminals. Europe and North America are expected to witness a high demand for fixed POS terminals during the forecast period as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased contactless and cashless payment modes. The payment acceptance model has transformed from a hardware-centric payment acceptance model to a software and services-centric one, which, in the future, is expected to emerge as the recurring as-a-service revenue model based on their cloud-based platform.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the fixed POS terminal market during the forecast period:

• Advances in Cloud-based POS Terminals

• High Demand for NFC POS Terminals

• High Adoption of EMV-Compliant POS Terminals



The study considers the present scenario of the fixed POS terminal market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Fixed POS Terminal Market Segmentation

The global fixed POS terminal market research report includes a detailed segmentation by compliance, technology, end-user, geography. Retail has been one of the key end-users for fixed POS terminals. Small businesses around the world have shown an increased inclination toward the adoption of electronic cash. The popularity of IoT and the rise in internet penetration across the world have significantly pushed the use of electronic money and payment cards. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, the retail sector witnessed a steep decline in revenue. However, Q2, 2020 pushed the market toward recovery as lockdown restrictions were eased in several parts of the world, especially APAC. In India, about 54.70 million credit cards were in service, along with over 852.40 million debit cards till May 2020. Moreover, demonetization boosted the usage of payment cards, thereby increasing the market growth.



The global EMV market has witnessed a significant boom in recent years. Emerging markets such as India have implemented structured regulations to promote EMV POS terminals. Changes in regulatory compliance have pushed the market toward the adoption of EMV cards. With the significant rise in the adoption of EMV compliance, the market is expected to grow at a double-digit growth during the forecast period.



NFC-complaint POS terminals crossed 70 million units in 2020. The NFC-compliant market displayed a strong momentum in 2020, and it is expected to observe an incremental growth of over 29 million units by 2026. NFC-ready devices are creating a buzz in emerging markets such as Brazil, Turkey, and China. The increasing emphasis on the use of EMV-enabled cards has boosted the segment growth.



Compliance

• EMV

• Non-EMV

Technology

• NFC

• Non-NFC

End-user

• Retail

• Restaurant

• Warehouse & Distribution

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Gym & Fitness

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

In terms of unit shipments, the APAC fixed POS terminal market share is expected to reach over 53 million units in 2026. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has relatively slowed down the APAC market growth in the first H1 2020. Retail segments are the primary adopters of fixed POS terminals, and the segment witnessed a decline of over 30% during the period. However, with the increasing popularity of contactless payments, the demand for NFC-ready fixed POS terminals is expected to grow. While modernization of payment systems in the APAC region is evolving, cash domination persists. With the changing technology and the emergence of innovative financial services, the trend of payment cards and e-wallets as payment options is growing. The contribution to card payments’ transaction value is low from rural regions due to the low awareness of digital payment systems. With the rising internet penetration, the digital economy is growing, which is driving the demand for POS terminals.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Nordic

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Vietnam

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems, Fujian Newland Payment Technology, and PAX Global Technology are the major leaders in the fixed POS terminal market. The adoption rate of POS terminals among business owners worldwide has been impressive. The market has witnessed the entry of several new vendors due to increased demand. The competition has intensified, leading to several innovative and advanced POS solutions in the market. The present scenario drives vendors to change and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.



Prominent Vendors

• Ingenico Group (Worldline)

• Fujian Newland Payment Technology

• PAX Global Technology

• Verifone Systems

• Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology (NEXGO)



Other Prominent Vendors

• Fiserv

• Cybernet

• SZZT Electronics

• USA Technologies

• VISIONTEK Linkwell Systems

• Centerm

• BBPOS

• Dspread Technology

• Castles Technology

• Bitel Corporation

• New POS Technology Limited (New POS)

• Sunyard System Engineering Co. Ltd.

• Spire Payments

• Shenzhen Justtide (Justtide)

• Spectra Technologies

• Vanstone Electronic Co. Ltd. (Beijing)

• Datecs

• YARUS

• wizarPOS

• YouTransactor

• Equinox Payments

• Bluebird

• Lian Yu (UIC)

• Panasonic Corporation

• Gertec

• Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd.

• Toshiba Tec Corporation



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the projected market size & growth rate of the fixed POS terminal market?

2. What innovations are observed in cloud-based POS terminals in the market?

3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global fixed POS terminal market share?

4. Why is the Asia Pacific POS terminals market on the rise? What is the growth rate of the APAC fixed POS terminal market in terms of unit shipment?

5. Who are the major vendors in the fixed POS terminal market? What are the threats faced by new vendors in the market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036813/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001