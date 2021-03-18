- Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032970/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $698.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

- The Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$698.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$591.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

- Services Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$505.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$622.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$395.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Agfa Healthcare

Canon USA, Inc.

Carestream Health

EyePACS, LLC

Infinitt North America

Intelerad Medical Systems

McKesson Corporation

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Novarad

Philips Healthcare

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthineers

Sonomed Escalon

Topcon Corporation

Visbion







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032970/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurology PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Neurology PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurology PACS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiology PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Radiology PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiology PACS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiology PACS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cardiology PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology PACS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Pathology PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Pathology PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pathology PACS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmology

PACS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology PACS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedics PACS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Orthopedics PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedics PACS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology PACS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Oncology PACS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology PACS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic

Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Imaging Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Imaging

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology

PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology

PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology PACS,

Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS,

Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,

Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology

PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic

Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type -

Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS,

Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and

Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology

PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology

PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,

Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology

PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic

Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology

PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology

PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology PACS,

Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS,

Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,

Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology

PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic

Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component - Software,

Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology

PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology

PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology PACS,

Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS,

Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,

Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology

PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving

and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic

Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type -

Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS,

Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and

Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology

PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology

PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,

Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology

PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic

Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type -

Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS,

Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and

Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology

PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology

PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,

Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology

PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic

Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type -

Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS,

Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and

Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology

PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology

PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,

Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology

PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic

Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Software, Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture

Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specialty

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032970/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001