This report looks at the Professional Training Business in Kenya, targeting both corporate and individual consumers. Professional training as defined by short non-academic courses.
The demand for professional training in Kenya has been rising every year since 2000. By November 2020, there were 309 registered management trainers offering at least 178 different types of courses.
The demand is driven by a more competitive economy, which has piled pressure on organizations and individuals, forcing them to acquire as much knowledge as possible simply to survive. Further, and unlike before, corporate Kenya is demanding more from employees. To the individual professional training then becomes a way to increase own productivity, grow and secure their current job.
Among the most popular courses are those touching on project management, customer service, financial management, sales, team building, business strategy, leadership and corporate governance.
The Kenya professional training market is fragmented, with low barriers to entry, low customer loyalty, low branding efforts and no clear market leader. This landscape creates opportunities in new business models, partnerships, niches and e-learning.
Study Coverage
This report is for those seeking to establish a professional training business in Kenya targeting individuals or corporate customers, through face to face training or online platforms.
It is prepared from conversations with human resource managers, trainers, consumers, regulators and relevant decision-makers. The results are all rounded insights diving into the market, processes, opportunities and financial aspects of the professional training business in Kenya using case studies, qualitative and quantitative data.
This report will help you get a proper understanding of Kenya's training market, identify gaps and opportunities, model your training business and make realistic financial projections.
1. Overview
2. The Market
3. Trainers and Courses
4. The Kenya Professional Training Business Model
5. Operations
7. Online Training
8. The Financials
