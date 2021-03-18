New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032956/?utm_source=GNW

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Abstract:

- Global Space Robotics Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Space Robotics estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $948.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

- The Space Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$948.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$911 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Altius Space

Astrobotic

Effective Space Solutions Limited

Honeybee Robotics

iSpace

Made in Space

Maxar Technologies

Motiv Space Systems Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Space Applications Services







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Space Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Space Robotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Products by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Near Space by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Near Space by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Near Space by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Deep Space by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Deep Space by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep Space by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Ground by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ground by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Space Robotics by Component -

Services and Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Space Robotics by Application -

Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by Component - Services and Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Space Robotics by Component -

Services and Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Space Robotics by Component -

Services and Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by Component - Services and Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by Component - Services and Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by Component - Services and Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics

by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Space Robotics by Component -

Services and Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Space Robotics by Component -

Services and Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Space Robotics by Application -

Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Component - Services and Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space

Robotics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space

Robotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Near Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Component - Services and Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Component - Services and Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Component - Services and Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services

and Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032956/?utm_source=GNW



