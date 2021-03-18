New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stock Music Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806363/?utm_source=GNW





The stock music market is observing a flurry of approaches. Platform integration is one such approach that is increasingly being witnessed across the market. It puts all the control in the hands of the creator, helping in reducing costs of having to source content from outside, and ridding users of the trouble resulting from coming to a grinding halt due to dependency and delays. Such moves create more opportunities to expand the distribution base while increasing the affinity in the market. Platform integration is becoming an important tool that provides an intuitive search experience, facilitating easier and faster utilization of stock music through the integration of music libraries across applications. Simply by providing them in-program, users are saved from the added hassle of leaving their workspace, thereby enabling them to generate products through seamless utilization of their resources.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the stock music market during the forecast period:



• Simplification of License Models

• Increased Intuitiveness of Filters

• Growth of Platform Integrations

• Increased in Authenticity Demand



The study considers the stock music market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Stock Music Market Segmentation

The global stock music market research report provides a detailed segmentation by product type, license, end-user, geography. The growing demand for podcasts and the rise in the audio-based user experience are expected to boost the track-based stock music market growth. The market is expected to grow higher in North America and APAC with projected incremental revenue of over USD 348 million and USD 135 million respectively by 2026. As emerging business models harmonize quality and price, genuine composers are re-entering the field and raising the standard of the industry, thereby driving the demand for stock tracks.



Consistency, in terms of standards, has driven the demand for licensed music and is expected to continue over the next few years. High curation standards have led to the music that is largely cinematic and emotion-based as opposed to flat, thereby driving the market at a rapid pace. There is a shift in the focus from royalty-free to licensed music as the latter’s quality, appeal, feel, and authenticity is objectively better than the former. Further, there has been some progress and innovation in the music licensing segment.



The growing demand for improving movie experience is expected to boost the market for large business stock music, which is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 10% between 2020 and 2026. There is a shift in the consumption preference of digital content from passive, video-based to audio-based content. This has resulted a change from “look and feel” to “listen and feel,” which has fostered the use of audio branding where consumers can easily identify with the brand. Directional audio is becoming a trend driving the demand for sound effects as major retailers bank on audio to improve time spent in-store and drive preference over e-commerce.



Product

• Tracks

• Sound Effects

License

• Royalty Free

• Licensed Music

End-user

• Large Businesses

• SMEs

• Individual Content Creators



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



North America is expected to witness absolute growth of over 80% for the individual content creator segment from 2020 to 2026. North America’s abandonment of print channels is the fastest, with social platforms coming to the forefront, leading to the creation of dynamic content that appeals to more than the sense of sight. North America is the second-largest market for games across the globe. It, however, has the largest concentration of game development companies, with the US leading and Canada leading the place. The advent of digital technology, specifically plugins that have helped ease out the processing of Foley. Hence, the market is expected to witness competition for sound effects. On the contrary, there is a higher likelihood of these sounds being packaged and offered via a library, increasing the availability of inventory in the market.



Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o South Africa



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Envato, Entertainment One (eOne), Getty Images, Musicbed, and Shutterstock are the five key vendors that dominate the market. Several vendors have a global presence and have, therefore, created strong brand images for their products. Also, there are several small and large vendors that are altering the stock music business by new approaches and models such as subscription-only. All-you-can-eat subscriptions are meant to drive volume and consequently, revenue growth. While some players offer only royalty-free stock music, others are offering both royalty-free and custom services.



Prominent Vendors

• Envato

• Entertainment One (eOne)

• Getty Images

• Musicbed

• Shutterstock



Other Prominent Vendors

• Tribe of Noise

• Media Music Now

• SoundCloud

• 123rf

• Art-list

• Audiosocket

• Bensound

• Dreamstime

• FyrFly

• Jamendo

• Motion Array

• Music Vine

• Videvo

• Storyblocks

• Soundsnap

• Earmotion Audio Creation

• Epidemic Sound

• Pond5

• MusicRevolution

• Marmoset

• Soundstripe

• Neosounds

• The Music Case



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the stock music market?

2. What are some of the trends and drivers influencing the the stock music market growth?

3. What is the CAGR of the stock music market during the forecast period?

4. Which segments are likely to generate the largest revenues during the forecast period?

5. Who are the major players in the stock music industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806363/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001