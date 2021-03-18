SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jscrambler , a technology company specializing in client-side security for web and mobile applications, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Participating Organization . Jscrambler will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.



The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven and effective data security standards and programs. The keystone is the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which provides an actionable framework for developing a robust payment card data security process and preventing, detecting and mitigating criminal attacks and breaches.

As a Participating Organization, Jscrambler adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community of more than 800 Participating Organizations to improve payment security worldwide. Jscrambler will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Mauro Lance, SVP, Operating Officer of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as a Participating Organization, Jscrambler demonstrates they are playing an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards.”

“At Jscrambler we aim to help companies protect themselves from client-side attacks like Magecart. Our solutions allow them to prevent data breaches, increase payment security and mitigate attacks,” said Rui Ribeiro CEO at Jscrambler. “Joining the PCI Security Standards Council as a Participating Organization is another step forward in our commitment to helping businesses understand and mitigate the growing threat of web skimming and keep millions of users safe.”

Further details about Jscrambler’s behavior-based Magecart mitigation technology can be found in this info sheet .

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security. Connect with the PCI Council on LinkedIn . Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog .

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in client-side Web security. With Jscrambler, JavaScript applications become self-defensive and resilient to tampering and reverse-engineering, while also capable of detecting and blocking client-side attacks like Magecart and data exfiltration. Jscrambler is trusted by the Fortune 500 and major companies in sectors such as finance, broadcasting, software development, e-commerce, and gaming. For more information, please visit https://jscrambler.com .

