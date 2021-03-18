Brentwood, Tenn., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises Behavioral Health welcomed Flora Sadri as the new National Medical Director of Substance Use Disorder to its family of substance use and mental health treatment facilities with a special focus on the Promises P.A.T.H. program locations. With over 20 years of medical experience, Dr. Sadri brings a wealth of knowledge on the medical and pharmaceutical aspects of substance use disorder treatment.

Flora Sadri graduated from Boston University in biomedical engineering. She would later complete two master’s degrees, one in epidemiology in biostatistics and the other in medical science from Boston University, along with her doctorate in medicine from the University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Sadri began her career as an epidemiologist in infectious disease and research for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Her interest in human physiology and disease lead her to a career as a family physician at The Community Health Center of Franklin County and Gardner Family Medicine, a private practice in Gardner, Massachusetts. It was here that Dr. Sadri found her true calling. In her time as a family physician, Dr. Sadri saw firsthand the experience of people living with a substance use disorder as many of them were stigmatized and went untreated. With her desire to help people, Dr. Sadri decided to work with the recovery community as a physician distributing medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder for CleanSlate Centers. Her passion and drive to truly help people change their lives led her to become part of the Promises Behavioral Health leadership team.

Dr. Sadri is a member of many esteemed community affiliations, including the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). She has sat as a chairperson for AAFP and ASAM and has a well-read publication in AAFP News detailing how family medicine can lead addiction care efforts.

In her role as the National Medical Director of Substance Use Disorder, Dr. Sadri will focus on the Promises P.A.T.H. locations to help perfect its medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) programming. The P.A.T.H. program locations work by combining therapeutic substance use disorder treatment and medication for opioid use disorder through comprehensive outpatient services. Through these locations, Dr. Sadri and Promises Behavioral Health have created innovative treatment locations that create accessibility for healing.

“As cliché as it may sound, I just really want to help people transform and give them the chance they deserve towards a better life,” Dr. Sadri commented. “Through the Promises P.A.T.H. program, we have integrated both medication and behavioral health aspects into one unique treatment program. With this treatment model, we have a complete continuum of care that helps a person at every point in their recovery journey.”

With the Promises P.A.T.H. program locations set to open later this year, Dr. Sadri will exercise her medical expertise to help Promises Behavioral Health offer affordable and barrier-free treatment models that can address both the behavioral and medical aspects of addiction treatment. For more information on the Promises P.A.T.H. program, please visit promises.com.



About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates residential and outpatient facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

Attachment

Chrissy Petrone Promises Behavioral Health (562) 362-3105 chrissy.petrone@promises.com