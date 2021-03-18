VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) (OTCQX: PGXFF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, a top-tier public market in the United States, and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol “PGXFF". The Corporation will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "PGX".



"By trading on OTCQX we have succeeded in making Prosper Gold shares more accessible to an even broader range of investors,” stated Peter Bernier, President & CEO. “This important milestone will strengthen our U.S. and global shareholder base and increase liquidity to the benefit of all investors."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. Investors can find information and trading status on Prosper at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage gold properties. The Company is well-capitalized, has a tight share structure and is led by a proven management team with a track record of success. Prosper Gold is currently concentrating on its flagship Golden Sidewalk Project.

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company's Aug. 10, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details) in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. The recently identified “Golden Corridor” lies immediately north of the unconformity in the western portion of the property and is characterized as a highly prospective, greater than 5-kilometre trend of coincident favourable magnetic and resistivity lineaments supported by highly anomalous gold-in-till samples covering 3.3 by 0.5 kilometres.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.



