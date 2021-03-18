Argues Proposal to Sell to Farm Bureau Financial is Inadequate Result of Flawed Sales Process
Contends that Higher Price is Justified, Necessary and Likely
Urge Shareholders to Vote on the GOLD Proxy Card to Oppose to Sale to Farm Bureau Financial
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Returns Management, LLC, a significant and long-term investor in the insurance industry, today issued a letter to the shareholders of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG), urging them to vote against the proposed sale to Farm Bureau Financial Property & Casualty Insurance Company.
The full text of the letter follows:
March 18, 2021
Dear Fellow FBL Financial Group Shareholders,
Capital Returns Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Capital Returns”) has been an investor in the insurance industry since 2003 and is one of the largest unaffiliated shareholders of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (“FBL” or the “Company”).
We are writing to you today because we believe that shareholders should oppose the sale of FBL to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company (“FBPCIC”) for $56 per share. Please use the enclosed GOLD proxy card to vote your shares against FBPCIC’s inadequate proposal at the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held on April 29, 2021.
As described more fully in the enclosed proxy statement, we oppose the transaction because we believe:
In sum, our view is that FBPCIC’s bid is inadequately priced and is the product of a deeply flawed process. The proposed transaction does not represent fair value for FBL’s unaffiliated shareholders, and certainly does not justify ending FBL’s successful existence as a publicly traded company. Fortunately, we do not believe that shareholders will lose anything by rejecting this proposal, and the market agrees, with the stock currently trading above FBPCIC’s bid price.
We urge our fellow shareholders to send a message to the FBL Board of Directors by signing, dating, and returning the GOLD proxy card as soon as possible.
Sincerely,
Ronald Bobman
President
Capital Returns Management, LLC
The letter can be viewed at www.saratogaproxy.com/capitalreturns
About Capital Returns Management:
Capital Returns is a sector focused fund that invests exclusively in the insurance industry.
Investor & Media contacts:
Ronald Bobman
Capital Returns Management
(212) 813 0860
John Ferguson
Saratoga Proxy Consulting
(212) 257-1311
info@saratogaproxy.com
______________
1 The proposed acquisition of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (“AEL”) by Athene Holding Ltd. And Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company in September 2020. The parties never engaged in mutual negotiations; AEL rejected the unsolicited proposal and instead elected to pursue an independent path.
2 Fidelity National’s acquisition of FG Holdings in February 2020, which valued the target at a price to book multiple (excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI)) of 1.65x.
Capital Returns Management, LLC