NewAge’s Lucim™ branded skincare was launched in Q4 of 2020 and is now sold in more than 10 countries worldwide.

NewAge’s Lucim™ branded skincare was launched in Q4 of 2020 and is now sold in more than 10 countries worldwide.

DENVER, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc., the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, today announced the launch of the new Lucim™ Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30. Formulated without the use of chemical UV filters, fragrances, parabens, phthalates and nanoparticles, NewAge’s sunscreen is kid safe, reef safe, non-toxic, and one of the most advanced sunscreens available worldwide.



NewAge’s Lucim™ branded skincare was launched in Q4 of 2020 and is now sold in more than 10 countries worldwide. The brand has met with excellent early success with almost $10 million in revenue in just its first 90 days in its initial markets. The NewAge Innovation and Marketing teams envisioned a significant gap in the $183 billion global skincare market for clean, non-toxic, science-backed skincare offerings, resulting in the creation of Lucim. The global sunscreen cream market size is estimated at about $8.5 billion, and NewAge intends to earn its share of the market, leveraging the social selling influence of its more than 400,000 brand partners and subscribers around the world.

Lucim™ Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 features a blend of skin-nourishing minerals, plus grape, avocado, macadamia and sesame seed oils, in a non-greasy formula containing only all-natural ingredients that never leave behind a white residue. Lucim™ Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 works well with all skin tones and is pH neutral and fragrance free, making it suitable and safe for the most sensitive skin.

Lucim™ Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is also reef safe and kid safe, unlike most sunscreens available today. Many over-the-counter sunscreen formulas can cause irreparable damage to our world’s oceans, including coral reefs that thrive under the water’s surface. According to National Geographic, an estimated 14,000 metric tons (28 million pounds) of sunscreen is released into the world's oceans every year.

The addition of the Lucim™ Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 fulfills a void in the market for which NewAge brand partners were searching to fill. The new sunscreen protects the skin against UVA and UVB rays' harmful effects while helping to prevent visible signs of sun damage. Lucim Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 was launched this week in the Greater China market and will be expanding to Japan, Australia and Europe in the coming months.

"Protecting your skin from the sun should be your first line of defense for preventing skin damage, including signs of aging, hyperpigmentation, and skin cancer,” says NewAge Chief Product Officer Deanna Latson. “But consider that while you are trying to protect your skin, you may be hurting your body with chemicals found in many sunscreens. Lucim™ Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 provides uncompromising, solid protection without any harsh chemicals, and without doing damage to the environment.”



For more information, visit ariix.com/lucim.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct route-to-market system. The company competes in three major category platforms including health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition performance & weight management — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and brand partners around the world.

The Company operates the websites newage.com, noninewage.com, ariix.com, mavie.com, thelimucompany.com and zennoa.com.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor Relations:

Riley Timmer

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1-801-870-8685

Riley_Timmer@NewAge.com

Investor Relations Counsel:

Reed Anderson

ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory

Tel: 1-646-277-1260

newage@icrinc.com

For media inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Public Relations:

Mindy Eardley

PR/Communications Manager

Tel: 1-801-573-4818

Mindy_Eardley@NewAge.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f269fce4-0a9e-451f-ad67-6445beb29eec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45481f07-4ce6-4bb3-b459-68099375a819