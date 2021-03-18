SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.Lot Parking, a provider of comprehensive one-stop shop parking technology solutions, and Prime Parking, a full service transportation management company, are set to enable a large network of B2C and B2B parking sharing in Seattle.



Parking sharing for businesses and customers alike is as relevant as never before due to the impact of COVID-19 on parking behavior across the country. With many office spaces that are only partially used because of new home office policies, congested urban hubs like Seattle have a chance to solve their parking challenges. As many companies announced that they are not returning to full-time office presence after the end of the pandemic, office buildings have empty parking spaces to fill. The only missing link is to connect commercial building operators with drivers searching for convenient and affordable parking in city centers.

This is where the partnership of Prime Parking and a.Lot Parking comes in. Prime Parking, serving a big network of clients in Seattle with thousands of parking spaces, offers a new service to its customers for the post-COVID era: utilizing parking assets to serve customers lacking parking capacities in congested areas.

This ambition is possible to achieve with a.Lot Parking’s technology. A.Lot Parking reutilizes all existing parking hardware while adding a fully digitized, cloud-based, touchless service enabling remote parking management, real-time space utilization statistics, dynamic price setting and app-based payments. The Parking Management Platform (PMP) by a.Lot powered by very precise license plate recognition (LPR) technology allows drivers to use a mobile app or a website platform to reserve parking spot when needed, open barriers and pay for parking.

The cooperation between Prime Parking and a.Lot Parking has already onboarded first big participants in the parking sharing infrastructure ranging from hospitals to multi-use office buildings with clients in life science, entertainment and health industries.

Cory Burrows, CEO of Prime Parking, is optimistic about 2021: “This year, we expect life returning back to normal and cities filling up with drivers again. Cooperating with a.Lot Parking we help our clients to be ready for this new era where scarce parking resources become available for convenient use with the help of new technologies.”

About A.lot Parking :

A.lot Parking Solutions specializes in touchless parking management and access control systems for commercial buildings, healthcare facilities and hospitality industries. A.lot cloud based Parking Management Platform (PMP) use license plate recognition (LPR) for touchless access control and mobile app for touchless payments. The PMP offers comprehensive analytics platform and maximizes return on parking assets.

Contact:

Ada Jonuse | Head of Marketing and Product Manager | 888.884.9507

ada@alotparking.com

www.alotparking.com

About Prime Parking:

Prime is a full service transportation management company. Whether you need garage management services, enforcement, consulting, corporate shuttling or valet, Prime Parking Systems has you covered. We have strategic partnerships that allow for us to be nimble and flexible to the needs of each individual client and business case.

Contact:

Cory Burrows | CEO | 206.858.8252

cory@parkwithprime.com

www.parkwithprime.com