New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center UPS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741687/?utm_source=GNW





The global market is witnessing high procurement of lithium-ion-based battery systems. Data center operators are increasingly adopting these batteries to prevent losses suffered due to VRLA battery failures and increase overall power efficiency. Lithium-ion batteries have emerged as an effective alternative to VRLA batteries among vendors, thereby aiding the market’s growth. The penetration of UPS systems is growing due to an increase in centralized operations and the need for row/rack-level power backup, which is driving operators to install efficient systems and batteries. Moreover, the application of lithium-ion batteries reduces space and lowers OPEX as they require low maintenance. The demand to prevent battery failures is boosting operators to shift to lithium-ion solutions in the market. However, the popularity of other battery technologies, such as nickel-zinc and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion, could pose a challenge to lithium-ion UPS battery systems’ growth during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center UPS market during the forecast period:

• Adoption of DC UPS Systems reducing Power Losses

• Increase in Colocation Investments

• The rise in Hyperscale Data Centers Construction



The study considers the present scenario of the data center UPS market and its market dynamics for 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



DATA CENTER UPS MARKET SEGMENTATION

VRLA batteries are likely to account for the highest data center UPS market share during the forecast period; however, they can register negative growth. These batteries are responsible for multiple outages in the market. To prevent system failures during grid outages, they require constant maintenance and service checks, which increase the OPEX for operators. Data center operators are seeking efficiency and reduced TCO in operating UPS systems. They are increasingly procuring UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries, which will enable them to decrease the OPEX. Hence, the increased adoption of lithium-ion, Nickel-zinc, and Prussian Blue batteries is projected to decrease the market share of VRLA batteries during the forecast period.



The growth of <=500 kVA UPS systems is expected to be higher among prefabricated operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. Small- and medium-sized data centers with a power density of less than 1 MW are adopting data center market has witnessed increased adoption of systems with a capacity of over 1,000kVA among hyperscale facilities. Data centers offering support to HPC resources are likely to adopt rack-level UPS systems. Colocation service providers are the major adopters of high-capacity UPS systems deployed at row/room levels.



Many new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy and can be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy as and when the need arises, along with the incorporation of flexible data center designs. A high number of under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category. There are over 320 data center projects that fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with several operators expected to shift to the Tier IV category due to the growth in rack power densities and critical data center applications. The investment in UPS systems among Tier IV data center facilities is expected to reach over $9 billion in 2026. These data centers are equipped with minimum 2N+1 redundancy in infrastructure that makes them fault-tolerant, with a few having 2N+2 redundancy in a few critical infrastructures such as UPS systems.



UPS Type

• VRLA Systems

• Flywheel Systems

• Lithium-ion Systems

UPS Systems

• <=500 kVA

• 500?1,000 kVA

• >1,000 kVA

By Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



In 2020, over 130 data center projects were announced in the US. Colocation service providers developed around 75% of them, and the remaining were enterprise data centers. The market is witnessing the increased development of self-built hyperscale data center facilities. Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are rapidly expanding their presence in the US to develop additional data centers. The market is witnessing an increase in the procurement of lithium-ion UPS systems among data centers. For instance, NTT Global Data Centers has installed lithium-ion with five minutes of battery backup in its Hillsboro, Oregon data center. Also, Nickel-Zinc and Prussian Sodium-ion UPS systems’ commercial deployment is likely to gain increased traction in the market.



The APAC region witnessed over 110 data center projects in 2020. China led the market with 35 projects, followed by India and Australia. In few APAC countries, such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia, DRUPS systems’ procurement combined with flywheel UPS and diesel generators are higher than stand-alone systems and generators. In addition, the awareness of lithium-ion systems has grown significantly in few countries such as India and Australia. In India, at least 7 out of 10 data center operators are considering the potential benefits of deploying lithium-ion solutions.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordic

o Denmark

o Iceland & Finland

o Norway

o Sweden

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central and Eastern Countries

• Middle East

o GCC

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Other Southeast Asian Countries



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Over the next few years, data center operators will increasingly explore the adoption of modern technologies such as lithium-ion batteries, Nickel-Zinc, and Prussian Sodium-ion UPS systems. The continuous innovations in improving the modularity and efficiency of UPS solutions will intensify the competition. In addition, the price of lithium-ion batteries is likely to decrease, thereby aiding in the procurement of high-capacity batteries. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are continually upgrading their product portfolio to increase market competitiveness.



Prominent Data Center UPS Providers

• ABB

• Eaton

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv Group

• Piller Power Systems



Other Prominent Data Center Infrastructure Providers

• AEG Power Solutions

• AMETEK Powervar

• Borri

• Canovate Electronics

• Centiel Global

• Controlled Power Company

• Cyber Power Systems

• Delta Power Solutions

• Enconnex

• EverExceed Industrial

• Fuji Electric

• Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

• Huawei Technologies

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)

• Kohler

• Legrand

• MARATHON POWER

• Natron Energy

• Rittal

• Riello Elettronica Group

• Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology

• Socomec

• Thycon

• Toshiba

• Tripp Lite

• VYCON

• ZAF Energy Systems

• ZincFive

• GAMATRONIC (SolarEdge Technologies)



Prominent Battery Vendors

• Exide Technologies

• UNIPOWER

• Haze Battery

• Power Sonic Corporation

• EnerSys

• Saft

• Storage Battery Systems (SBS)

• Vision Group (Shenzhen Center Power Tech)

• HBL Power Systems

• FIAMM Energy Technology

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741687/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001