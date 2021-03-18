New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-use Bioprocessing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628214/?utm_source=GNW





The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for single-use bioprocessing (SUB) technology. The ongoing robust R&D activities and clinical studies on the Covid-19 vaccine are encouraging many stakeholders to use SUB technology. Modalities such as covid-19 vaccine requirement, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies are likely to influence the single-use bioprocessing market growth. The majority of biomanufacturing companies rely on advanced technology such as single-use systems to develop the vaccine.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships

• New Product Launches

• High Utilization of Single-use Bioprocessing for Covid-19 Vaccine Production

• Technological Advances in SUB



The study considers the global single-use bioprocessing market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation

The global single-use bioprocessing market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, end-user, method, geography. Single-use bioprocessing products are observing growth due to advances in equipment, higher scalability, and the increased application in the biopharmaceutical industry. Bioreactors and fermenters cover significant shares among SUB. The use of bioreactors and fermenters is growing for the development of biosimilars & biologics. The availability of single-use chromatography systems is considered a solution for single-use downstream bioprocessing. The use of membrane formats, scaling technologies, ion exchange technology, and polymeric column constructions is shifting end-users toward SUBs in downstream processes. Chromatography systems combined with tangential flow filtrations provide the highest productivity in downstream separation and purification steps.



The increased application of monoclonal antibodies (mABs) for the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune disorders, cancer, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is boosting the single-use bioprocessing market growth. The production of mABs via single-use bioreactors reduces the operating cost and offers more flexibility than traditional stainless steel equipment. Also, the use of SUB in mABs manufacturing increases capacity, productivity, and flexibility. The utilization of SUBs in vaccine manufacturing is catching pace and is considered the smart method, especially during pandemics. They have become an ideal choice among manufacturers as they can be manufactured in a short time and do not require validation and have a reduced risk of contamination. Furthermore, single-use systems help enhance flexibility in small and large vaccine manufacturing and produce multiple products in a single suite.



Biopharmaceutical manufacturers occupy a significant share of the market, with single-use systems witnessing adoption in pre-commercial production processes. Several biopharmaceutical manufacturers have started to explore these solutions in commercial manufacturing. However, their potential benefits are significant, particularly for small-volume manufacturing in modular facilities. With the advent of single-use bioprocessing, the bioprocessing industry’s dynamics have changed, enabling companies to develop new biologics with higher flexibility and low upfront costs. As technology has become increasingly popular, many companies are becoming interested in the widespread adoption of single-use bioprocessing.



Advances in the cell culture process and biopharmaceutical manufacturing is leading to the development of innovative single-use technology. Single-use bioreactors are increasingly used for animal and human cell production processes. SUBs in mammalian cell culture result in high flexibility, reduced cost, and enhanced product productivity. They are increasingly being used for small-batch, large-batch volumes, clinical trials, and process development.



Product

• Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment

• Simple & Peripheral Devices

Application

• Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs)

• Vaccines

• Cell Therapies

• Others

End-users

• Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

• R&D Companies & Research Institutes

Method

• Filtration

• Storage & Transport

• Cell Culture

• Mixing

• Purification



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

North America and Europe constitute over 75% of the market share; however, the APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 19% during the period 2020¬2026. The increasing spending on biopharmaceutical research activities in the US and Canada, the presence of large-scale manufacturing facilities, and the growing demand for single-use technology contribute to the region’s growth.



Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Switzerland

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o South Africa

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, and Avantor are the key vendors operating in the global single-use bioprocessing market. The key players are increasing their focus on mergers and acquisitions in the past few years. With the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors target vaccine developers and offer customized and flexible SUB technology. Acquisitions of emerging/small, specialized single-use suppliers, product portfolio development, expansion in regional markets, and strengthening of global distribution networks are the major strategies adopted by vendors in the market.



Prominent Vendors

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech

• Danaher

• Merck KGaA

• Avantor



Other Prominent Vendors

• Applikon Biotechnology

• Eppendorf

• CESCO Bioengineering

• Corning

• Rentschler Biopharma SE

• Entegris

• Meissner Filtration Products

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• PBS Biotech Inc.

• Saint-Gobain

• Sentinel Process Systems

• ABEC

• Adolf Kühner

• Charter Medical

• Holland Applied Technologies

• Repligen

• Solaris Biotech Solutions

• 3M Company

• Lonza

• Pneumatic Scale Angelus

• ARTeSYN Biosolutions

• Wego Group

• Distek

• New Horizon Biotech

• OmniBRx Biotechnologies

• Yposkesi

• Charge Point Technology

• High Purity New England

• PendoTECH

• AdvantaPure

• TBL Performance Plastics

• Cellon

• Sysbiotech

• Broadley-James

• CerCell A/S

• PreSens-Precision Sensing GmbH

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Colder Products Company (CPC)

• Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

• Foxx Life Sciences

• DrM (Dr. Mueller AG)

• W.L. Gore & Associates



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How are product launches and technological advancements affecting the single-use bioprocessing market?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 in the SUB market?

3. What is the market size and growth rate of the single-use bioprocessing market?

4. Who are the key players in the market? What are significant acquisitions & collaborations witnessed in the market?

5. Which region is likely to be the highest revenue generator in the market?

6. What are the factors driving the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628214/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001