In the early phase of a new network roll-out, operators have to decide whether to be cautious or bold about the pace of migration, knowing that the right balance will dictate the commercial success of the first stage.
This report examines the economics of three main approaches to 5G network migration: overlay; modernisation and replacement. We have assessed these technically in other reports, but this study focuses on the financial risks and rewards for mobile network operators (MNOs) of the different approaches and timescales for 5G deployment.
The report does not suggest that one approach is superior to another, but analyses how an operator must choose the solution that best aligns with its own strategy. For instance, the choice of migration path will be different for an operator that is focused mainly on cost containment within conventional business models, compared to an operator that has aggressive revenue growth targets.
Attitudes to risk, availability of spectrum, levels of demand for new 5G services and many other factors are relevant in the choice of migration strategy.
