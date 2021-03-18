New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05493861/?utm_source=GNW





The global market is witnessing an array of innovations in power technology. Power infrastructure include UPS systems, generators, switchgears, and PDUs continue to dominate the market. However, the efficiency of these systems is continuously enhanced by vendors and operators. Also, the possibility of fuel cells replacing traditional systems is high in locations such as California. Hyperscale operators have carried out multiple innovations in the use of power infrastructure solutions in their data centers. The successful run of the underwater data center is expected to have a significant effect on the market in terms of deployments. The underwater facilities use renewable energy sources and use AI-based monitoring systems. Microsoft is involved in testing the feasibility of hydrogen-powered fuel cells generator as backup systems instead of diesel generators. In May 2020, Rolls-Royce and Daimler teamed up to develop fuel-cells generators as a carbon neutrality alternative to diesel generators. The increased demand for sustainable data center power systems, which reduce CAPEX and OPEX, is expected to influence the market during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center power market during the forecast period:

• Increased Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources

• Application of Innovative Data Center Technology

• Introduction of Innovative UPS Battery Technology

• Increase in Power Outages



The study considers the present scenario of the data center power market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Data Center Power Market Segmentation

The global data center power market research report includes a detailed segmentation by power infrastructure, generators, UPS systems, tier standards, and geography. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline. Colocation service providers are expected to adopt high lithium-ion UPS solutions. Single rack-based prefabricated data center solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of lower than 10 kVA. Decreased in the OPEX via low maintenance costs and reduced UPS battery failures are expected to aid the growth of lithium-ion UPS systems.



The global generator market is poised for growth, with cumulative investments crossing USD 30 billion during 2021-2026. Diesel engine generators, which will continue to grow in the coming years, are also likely to experience a steady growth though concerns over carbon emissions are looming large. Generators with a capacity of <1 MW are mostly adopted in modular data center deployments. The adoption of these systems is expected to grow with the increasing deployment of edge data centers. The increase in construction of hyperscale facilities in developing countries will reduce the dependency on low-capacity generators.



The <=500 kVA UPS market growth will boost through the deployment of edge data centers. The growth of <=500 kVA UPS systems is identified to be higher among prefabricated and hyperscale data center operators. There are multiple small- and medium-sized facilities with a power density of less than 1 MW capacity that are adopting these UPS systems with a capacity of <500 kVA as an on-premise installation. Hence, prefabricated facilities and hyperscale operators deploying OCP-based infrastructure design are expected to propel market growth over the next few years.



Over 35% of the data centers in the US are hyperscale facilities, with more than 50% built as Tier-IV facilities. Several facilities in the US are built according to the Tier-III specifications, however, they can be modified into Tier-IV facilities as per requirements because of the incorporation of flexible designs. In the UK, most facilities are either Tier III or Tier IV certified by the Uptime Institute due to their high standard design and construction that includes redundant configuration. There is an increase in deployment of N+1 redundant power-systems. In Norway, several data centers are Tier III facilities, however there are Tier IV data centers in the region. The minimum power redundancy adopted in Tier III facilities is N+1, whereas Tier IV facilities offer a redundancy ranging from N to 2(N+1). The market has witnessed installation of energy-efficient power infrastructure within the last few years. Mega data center projects in China & Hong Kong are designed to be of Tier III and Tier IV standards, with the increased deployment of 2N redundant UPS systems.



By Power Infrastructure

• Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

• Generators

• Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears)

• Others

UPS Systems

• <=500kVA

• 500?1,000kVA

• >1,000 kVA

Generators

• 1?2 MW

• >2 MW

By Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

In terms of power infrastructure, North America is expected to offer cumulative revenue opportunities of over $61 billion during 2020–2026. The demand for cost-effective and efficient power solutions has increased, with an increased number of facilities being developed as green data centers. This demand has also led to growth in rack power density for data centers, with deployment of high-density rack-power solutions. The increased construction of hyperscale facilities will offer new opportunities for power infrastructure providers, thereby increasing revenue opportunities. The US has witnessed investments in data centers, which use sophisticated and redundant systems. It will also experience a rise in the number of edge information centers, along with China.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Countries

• Nordic

o Denmark

o Iceland & Finland

o Norway

o Sweden

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central and Eastern Countries

• Middle East

o GCC

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Other Southeast Asian Countries



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

ABB, Eaton, Caterpillar, Cummins, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading vendors in the infrastructure market. The global data center power market is witnessing high competition owing to increase in innovations especially on the battery technology front and likely to witness intense competition in fuel-cell generators innovations over the next two years. Also, competition in offering innovative products with maximum efficiency and reliability will continue in the market. Varied requirements of data center operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX by up to 50%.



Key Company Vendors

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv



Other Prominent Vendors

• AEG Power Solutions

• Anord Mardix

• Advanced Energy (Artesyn)

• Aten

• Austin Hughes Electronics

• Bachmann

• Bloom Energy

• Borri

• Canovate Electronics

• Centiel

• Chatsworth Products

• Cisco Systems

• Controlled Power Company

• Cyber Power Systems

• Dataprobe

• Delta Power Solutions

• EAE Elektrik

• Elcom International

• EMCOR Group

• Enconnex

• EverExceed Industrial

• Exide Technologies

• Fuji Electric

• Generac Power Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

• HITEC Power Protection

• Hitzinger

• Huawei

• INNIO

• Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)

• KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

• Kohler

• Marathon Power

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Natron Energy

• Panduit

• Piller Power Systems

• Plug Power

• Powertek

• PRAMAC (PR INDUSTRIAL)

• Riello Elettronica Group

• Rittal

• Saft (TOTAL)

• Shenzhen KSTAR Science And Technology

• Siemens

• Socomec

• Thycon

• Toshiba

• Tripp Lite

• Vitual Power Systems

• VYCON

• Western Telematic (WTI)

• Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

• ZAF Energy Systems

• ZincFive



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What was the impact of COVID-19 in data center power market?

2. What is the data center power market size and growth rate during the period 2021-2026?

3. What are the factors affecting the growth of the global data center power market?

4. What are some of the major innovations witnessed in UPS battery technology?

5. Who are the major players in the data center power market?

6. What was installed data center power capacities worldwide in 2020?

7. What is the market share of the APAC region toward the data center power market investments?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05493861/?utm_source=GNW



