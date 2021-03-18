Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Marijuana Market, By Compound (THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, Balanced THC & CBD), Product Type ( Flower, Concentrates ), Application (Medical, Recreational) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Medical Marijuana Market size is projected to reach USD 96.17 Bn by 2027, from USD 13.4 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 32.52% during 2021-2027.

The Medical Marijuana Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by compound, product type, application and geography.

Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.



Medical Marijuana Market Scope and Market Size



Medical Marijuana market is segmented by region and further by countries, compound, product type, application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Medical Marijuana Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.



The research covers the current and historic medical marijuana market size and its growth trend with company outline of key players/manufacturers: Cara Therapeutics Inc., Cannabis Sativa, Inc., CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., United Cannabis Corporation, Growblox Sciences, Inc., GreenGro Technologies, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals plc, International Consolidated Companies, Inc., and Lexaria Corp. among others.



Report further studies the market development status and future of medical marijuana market trend across the world. Also, it splits Medical Marijuana Market Segmentation by compound, product type, application and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON MEDICAL MARIJUANA MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Medical Marijuana Market By Compound

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Medical Marijuana Market By Product type

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Medical Marijuana Market By Application

4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Medical Marijuana Market By Region



5. MEDICAL MARIJUANA MARKET, BY COMPOUND

5.1. Introduction

5.2. THC-dominant

5.3. CBD-dominant

5.4. Balanced THC & CBD



6. MEDICAL MARIJUANA MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. Flower

6.2. Concentrates

6.3. Others

6.3.1. Capsules

6.3.2. Topicals

6.3.3. Edibles

6.3.4. Beverages



7. MEDICAL MARIJUANA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Medical

7.2. Recreational



8. MEDICAL MARIJUANA MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K.

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of the World

8.4.1. Middle East

8.4.2. Africa



9. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top Companies Ranking

9.3. Market Share Analysis

9.4. Recent Developments

9.4.1. New Product Launch

9.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

CannaGrow Holdings Inc.

United Cannabis Corporation

Growblox Sciences Inc.

GreenGro Technologies Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

International Consolidated Companies

Lexaria Corp

